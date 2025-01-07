EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Appointment of Dr. Werner Ponikwar as CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera extended by five years – Dr. Stefan Hahn to become new CFO (news with additional features)

Appointment of Dr. Werner Ponikwar as CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera extended by five years – Dr. Stefan Hahn to become new CFO

Extension of CEO contract with Dr. Werner Ponikwar for further five years until July 2030

Dr. Stefan Hahn to become new CFO as of March 1, 2025, succeeding Dr. Arno Pfannschmidt, who will retire at the end of February 2025 CTO Fulvio Federico decided to step down from the Management Board for personal reasons; orderly succession process initiated Dortmund, January 7, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp nucera Management AG resolved

to extend the existing CEO contract with Dr. Werner Ponikwar by a further five years until July 2030. In addition, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Dr. Stefan Hahn as new CFO starting from March 1, 2025. Dr. Stefan Hahn will succeed Dr. Arno Pfannschmidt, who would reach the age limit of 65 years during an extended term. Both decisions were taken unanimously. In addition, the position of CTO will change, since Fulvio Federico has informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to step down from the Management Board for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has initiated an orderly succession process for the position of CTO. Fulvio Federico will advise the company during the transition phase and ensure a smooth handover. “Werner Ponikwar has been driving the development of thyssenkrupp nucera as a strong player in the hydrogen market in recent years. Under his leadership, the company successfully completed the IPO in July 2023, established itself in the dynamic and evolving hydrogen market and brought high-technology products to market. His strategic vision and commitment to innovation have been pivotal for thyssenkrupp nucera's growth journey and we are looking forward to continuing our trusting collaboration”, says Dr.

Volkmar Dinstuhl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Stefan Hahn joins as new CFO of thyssenkrupp nucera from thyssenkrupp AG, where he has held various senior positions in the Finance & Controlling department, most recently as interim CFO for the Business Unit Polysius and Head of Controlling, Accounting and Risk of the Business Segment Decarbon Technologies. He has also served as CFO of the Business Unit Automation Engineering. “Stefan Hahn is an accomplished financial expert with an impressive track record. We look forward to the collaboration and wish him every success in his new role,” says Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.“We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to the leadership and contributions of Arno Pfannschmidt and Fulvio Federico, who were instrumental for our success in the last years. Both have shaped the strategy and growth of thyssenkrupp nucera and accompanied the development of our company from a Group entity to a technologically leading, fast-growing and profitable standalone business that is now publicly listed. We wish them all the best for their futures.”

Photo: The attached photo is free for use. Caption: Dr. Werner Ponikwar (on the left), CEO thyssenkrupp nucera, and Dr. Stefan Hahn, designated CFO. Copyright: thyssenkrupp nucera

About thyssenkrupp nucera: thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is part of the Prime Standard sub-segment of the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



