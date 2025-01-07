Sellyourway Launches Insight Exchange - A New Online Forum Where Experts Answer Business Owners' Questions About Business Sales

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The business sales process is complex. Most small business owners have never sold a business before. Many have spent years building their companies with growth, not selling in mind. According to an IBBA 2023® research study, only 48% of those who have considered selling someday have an exit plan.Entrepreneurs have questions about how and when to start preparing for a sale, and what the process entails.

Here is how it works:



Business owners can ask any questions they may have.

Their questions and the responses are monitored and approved by site administrators before they are posted on the site.

Users receive notifications when their questions or answers are received, approved and when any responses are posted to their entries.

Visitors can search the forum for keywords to find any existing discussions on their topics of interest. They can also view the history of the questions they have personally asked or answered, and the status of each item - approved, pending approval or rejected.

The

Insight Exchange forum is available to registered members of

SellYourWay . If you are not a member already, you will be prompted to register when you submit a question or answer. Membership, which is free-of-charge, also provides access to exclusive white papers, educational articles on small business sales and the services that business brokers provide to

manage the entire process .

"The IBBA® is a community of business intermediaries dedicated to providing education that empowers business owners to make informed decisions on buying and selling businesses. We believe that proper preparation and professional guidance are key to achieving successful business transitions." – Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA®

To learn more, visit

SellYourWay .

About SellYourWay

SellYourWay

is the culmination of a yearslong initiative by the IBBA® to educate small business owners and the general public on the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The site provides exclusive white papers, educational articles, the interactive

Insight Exchange forum for commonly asked questions and a Find a Business Broker search. To learn more, visit

SellYourWay .

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the

International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the

Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) ® designatio to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected] .

