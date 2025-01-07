Godox Launches Its Most Versatile Microphone Yet: Cube-C And Cube Combo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing Cube-C, the latest addition to the Godox Cube Mic series, stands out for its ultimate compaction and powerful functions. Versatile across cameras, desktops, and mobile devices, this ultra-compact system offers signature 24-bit quality, safety track backup, 40-hour battery life, and 300m stable transmission. Perfect for digital creators, makers, interviewers, live streamers, and beyond.



Cube-C, following the successful launch of the Cube-S microphone, combines with its predecessor to form the Cube Combo -a comprehensive audio kit that seamlessly integrates both microphones. Designed to empower creators using smartphones, cameras, desktops, and mobile devices, it ensures professional-grade sound for every scenario.

Slim yet Powerful Design

With a

redesigned storage layout making its size almost 30% tinier than before, Cube-C takes portability and density to the next level. Its ultra-compact charging case securely holds two mics and a receiver, making it effortless to carry and ready to perform anywhere.

Omni-Device Compatibility

Whether you're a dedicated camera user or seeking greater flexibility, Cube-C offers tailored solutions. From the streamlined basic packages to the versatile combo kits, the Cube series has provided carefree connectivity with multiple devices, making it an ideal toolkit for different shooting scenes.

Exceptionally Light & Tiny

The microphone, characterized by its supreme delicacy and compact dimensions of 0.98"x0.96"x0.49", is an exceptionally small, low-profile yet capable audio gear. With its transmitters weighing only 7g, it is highly versatile for a wide range of applications.

Various Wearing Styles & Colorful Fun Stickers

The Cube-C transmitter offers versatile wearing options, including a magnetic attachment, a back clip, and a necklace style, providing flexibility for different recording scenarios. These options ensure a secure fit, preventing the receiver from dropping or sagging during use, while allowing creators to wear it comfortably in a variety of ways. Plus, with fun stickers included, you can personalize your Cube-C transmitter, making it truly your own-a different transmitter to fit your unique style.

Hi-Res Audio Quality

Crafted with superior acoustic engineering, Cube-C shows premium audio performance with a stunning 48kHz/24bit sampling rate, >70dB SNR, and a Max. 115dB SPL.

Safety Track Backup

In addition to Mono/Stereo mode for flexible post-production, Cube-C provides a Safety Track mode, delivering a -6dB audio backup alongside the original track to protect your crisp, natural sound from clipping and distortion.

Automatic Level Control

With advanced Automatic Level Control (ALC) technology, Cube-C dynamically manages peak sounds instead of cutting, preventing abrupt clipping and safeguarding the quality of your premium audio.

Dual-Mode Noise Reduction

Featuring advanced audio treatment technology, Cube-C enables gentle and intense noise reduction modes, effectively minimizing unwanted ambient sounds from subtle room hums to bustling traffic noise for optimal recording quality.

40H Long-lasting Power

Each TX and RX exhibits 10 hours of operation on a single charge. With 3 additional charges available from the powerful 2300mAh charging case, the system holds an impressive 40 hours of total recording, ensuring ample power for continuous use.

- 10 hours TX/RX working time

- 40 hours with charging case

- 1.5 hours charging time

- 3 times full charges

300M Stable Transmission

Engineered with a high gain antenna to enhance RF resistance, Cube-C provides up to 300M (1000ft.) transmission range, enabling stable recording across extended distances and expanding creative possibilities.

Extensive Functionality

Intuitive Operation

The transmitter doubles as a remote controller allowing you to activate your phone's camera shutter from up to 50m away. The Cube-C receiver offers precision customization like mode switching, volume adjustment, and noise reduction at your fingertips. With UAC support, the system delivers seamless, high-quality audio capture for your desktop setup.

GODOX MIC APP Operation

In-app control is now available for all Cube series products on mobile devices. When paired with the Godox Mic app, users can easily adjust various settings for optimal sound customization.

Diverse Applications

The Cube-C is designed for a wide range of applications, making it an ideal choice for various content creators. Whether you're filming high-quality videos, conducting professional interviews, vlogging on the go, or live streaming your latest events, the Cube-C ensures clear, crisp audio in every setting. Its versatility makes it perfect for both casual creators and professional setups, enhancing audio quality for a seamless recording experience across different platforms and use cases.

Cube Combo

To further enhance the versatility for content creators, Godox introduces the Cube Combo -a complete audio solution that includes two transmitters and two receiver. One receiver is designed to connect to camera, while the other connects to a smartphone, providing seamless integration for various recording setups. The Cube Combo also includes adapter cables, allowing users to easily connect to different devices. This expanded compatibility makes the Cube series even more versatile, empowering creators to deliver professional audio across a wide range of platforms and applications.

RRP(recommended retail price):

Cube-C Combo Kit1: $119 (USD)

(2TX+1RX+1Cube-SC RX+Charging Case)

Cube-C Combo Kit2: $129 (USD)

(2TX+1RX+1Cube-SC RX+Charging Case+Lightning/USB-C Cable)

*Due to differences in VAT and tax rates, prices may vary in different regions.

About Godox

Founded in 1993, Godox is a global leader in the development and production of professional photography, videography, and audio equipment. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Godox has built a reputation for providing reliable and affordable products to photographers, videographers, and content creators worldwide.

For more information about the Cube-S Microphone or to purchase it, please visit , or contact [email protected] .



SOURCE Godox