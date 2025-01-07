Earfun Unveils Advanced AI Translation And Dual-Unit Wireless Audio Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AtCES
2025,
EarFun will
showcase
OpenJump,
the
all-new
open-ear wireless
earbuds,
along with the EarFun Clip, the premium Wave Life Hybrid ANC over-ear headphones at attractive pricing, the enhanced Air Pro 4+ with AI translation, and the world's 1st Lossless AuracastTM USB
Dongle
All these products will be showcased during the Pepcom media event ahead of CES 2025.
EarFun Air Pro 4+: Pioneering Hybrid Dual-Unit and AI Translation technology
The EarFun Air Pro 4+ builds upon the success of the EarFun Air Pro 4, star-level flagship
noise-cancelling earbuds renowned for their exceptional performance. It redefines wireless audio with its AI-powered multi-language translation, enabling seamless real-time communication across languages, making it ideal for global travelers and professionals. Equipped with unique
Nano Side-Fitted Acoustic Architecture (NSAA), featuring Balanced Armature
and
the
BassSurgeTM
ultra-light
self-developed
10mm
composite
dynamic drivers,
it delivers powerful bass, crystal-clear treble, and a dynamic soundscape for music, calls, and podcasts.
Enhanced by the latest Qualcomm® QCC 3091 SoC with aptX Lossless, Innovated QuietSmartTM 3.0 adaptive noise cancellation up to 50dB, and a 6-microphone AI-powered noise cancelling call system, the Air Pro 4+ ensures premium sound quality and clarity. With Certified Hi-Res Audio, 54-hour battery life, fast and wireless charging, in-ear detection, ultra-low latency, and multipoint connection, it exemplifies versatility and convenience, making it a standout at CES 2025.
The EarFun Air Pro 4+ will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in May 2025 for $99.99.
EarFun OpenJump: The Ultimate Open-Ear Audio Solution for Active Lifestyles
The
EarFun
OpenJump
open-ear wireless
earbuds
offer
an
ultra-lightweight
solution
with
soft and premium
materials
for
all-day
wear.
The
secure
and
flexible
ear
hooks
provide an
excellent fit
even
during
intense training
and
other
outdoor
activities,
making
this
device a
perfect
choice for those with an active lifestyle. Not to mention the IPX7 and SweatShieldTM Technology for durability against water and sweat. With it's innovated BassSurgeTM bass enhanced technology, 14.2 mm wool composite drivers and Hi-Res Audio certification, the OpenJump will offers high-definition, richly detailed, and powerfully immersive soundscapes, you don't have to compromise on audio quality. EarFun provides 3D surround technology and a highly innovative AI algorithm working with 4 microphones to offer crystal-clear voice quality during phone calls. The 11-hour playtime is one of the best in its class and can be expanded to 42 hours using the charging case. The EarFun OpenJump offers Google Fast Pair for instant connections with less than 50 ms latency and dual-device connectivity. As is usual for every EarFun headset, the device can be adjusted using the well-known and user-friendly EarFun Audio App.
The EarFun OpenJump will be available on myearfun and amazon on January 21, 2025 for $79.99.
From Jan 7 – Jan 20, Early Bird Subscriber can get a 30%off discount:
EarFun Clip: Clip-on Open-Ear Design for Everyday Versatility
For those seeking similar audio quality and functions with a more lightweight design, EarFun offers the Clip. These nearly invisible open-ear wireless earbuds securely fit into the ear with hooks made from soft materials, ensuring comfortable all-day wear. The rich, natural sound comes from 10.8 mm carbon fiber composite dynamic drivers with Hi-Res Audio certification and
LDAC
using
Bluetooth
5.4.
This
device
also
features an
AI
algorithm
for
crystal-clear
voice calls, Google Fast Pair, IP55 and SweatShield Technology, less than 50 ms latency, dual- device connectivity, and application control. It offers 7.5 hours of music playback time, which can be extended to 30 hours using the
charger.
The EarFun Clip will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in March 2025 for $69.99.
EarFun Wave Life: New-Gen Affordable Excellence in Over-Ear Headphones
Following last year's best budget over-ear headphones, the EarFun Wave Pro, the new addition to the family is Wave Life, which offers the latest Bluetooth 5.4 technology with an ergonomic design. Featuring USB Audio Input and Hybrid ANC, it can deliver music for up to 60
hours
with
its
40mm
composite drivers
in
Hi-Res certified
quality. With
multipoint
connection, an AI algorithm with 4 microphones, and low latency mode for gaming, EarFun Wave Life is a true all-round solution at an affordable
price.
The EarFun Wave Life will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in February 2025 for $59.99.
EarFun UD100 AuracastTM USB Dongle: Seamless Connectivity Across Devices
With
the
EarFun
USB
Dongle,
any
PC,
tablet, or
smartphone
can
use
Bluetooth
5.4
connection via
a
USB-C
port.
The
Qualcomm S3
QCC3086
chipset provides
ultra-low
power
consumption with
AuracastTM
and
wide
codec support,
including
aptXTM Lossless,
aptX
Adaptive,
aptX
HD, aptX LL, aptX, SBC, and LC3. The 96KHz/24-bit audio transmission paired with ultra-low, 20ms latency makes the EarFun USB Dongle a perfect choice for
gaming.
The EarFun UD100 AuracastTM USB Dongle will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in May 2025 for $19.99.
Experience
EarFun at CES 2025
Meet EarFun at CES 2025, LVCC - South Hall 1, Booth #31139 for an exclusive opportunity to experience interactive demonstrations and hands-on sessions, offering a glimpse into the future
of
audio.
Join
us
to
witness innovation
in
action
and
explore EarFun's vision for the next era of sound.
About
EarFun
EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial
designers,
acoustic
engineers,
and
music
enthusiasts
who
share
the
goal
of
creating next-generation wireless audio devices. Driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering
solutions
that
use
the
latest
technology
to
improve
sound for
wireless
audio products, EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.
Media Contact:
Helen Shaw
[email protected]
SOURCE EarFun, Inc
