Earfun Unveils Advanced AI Translation And Dual-Unit Wireless Audio Technology

2025,

EarFun will

showcase

OpenJump,

the

all-new

open-ear wireless

earbuds,

along with the EarFun Clip, the premium Wave Life Hybrid ANC over-ear headphones at attractive pricing, the enhanced Air Pro 4+ with AI translation, and the world's 1st Lossless AuracastTM USB

Dongle

All these products will be showcased during the Pepcom event ahead of CES 2025.

EarFun Air Pro 4+: Pioneering Hybrid Dual-Unit and AI Translation

The EarFun Air Pro 4+ builds upon the success of the EarFun Air Pro 4, star-level flagship

noise-cancelling earbuds renowned for their exceptional performance. It redefines wireless audio with its AI-powered multi-language translation, enabling seamless real-time communication across languages, making it ideal for global travelers and professionals. Equipped with unique

Nano Side-Fitted Acoustic Architecture (NSAA), featuring Balanced Armature

and

the

BassSurgeTM

ultra-light

self-developed

10mm

composite

dynamic drivers,

it delivers powerful bass, crystal-clear treble, and a dynamic soundscape for music, calls, and podcasts.

Enhanced by the latest Qualcomm® QCC 3091 SoC with aptX Lossless, Innovated QuietSmartTM 3.0 adaptive noise cancellation up to 50dB, and a 6-microphone AI-powered noise cancelling call system, the Air Pro 4+ ensures premium sound quality and clarity. With Certified Hi-Res Audio, 54-hour battery life, fast and wireless charging, in-ear detection, ultra-low latency, and multipoint connection, it exemplifies versatility and convenience, making it a standout at CES 2025.

The EarFun Air Pro 4+ will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in May 2025 for $99.99.

EarFun OpenJump: The Ultimate Open-Ear Audio Solution for Active Lifestyles

The

EarFun

OpenJump

open-ear wireless

earbuds

offer

an

ultra-lightweight

solution

with

soft and premium

materials

for

all-day

wear.

The

secure

and

flexible

ear

hooks

provide an

excellent fit

even

during

intense training

and

other

outdoor

activities,

making

this

device a

perfect

choice for those with an active lifestyle. Not to mention the IPX7 and SweatShieldTM Technology for durability against water and sweat. With it's innovated BassSurgeTM bass enhanced technology, 14.2 mm wool composite drivers and Hi-Res Audio certification, the OpenJump will offers high-definition, richly detailed, and powerfully immersive soundscapes, you don't have to compromise on audio quality. EarFun provides 3D surround technology and a highly innovative AI algorithm working with 4 microphones to offer crystal-clear voice quality during phone calls. The 11-hour playtime is one of the best in its class and can be expanded to 42 hours using the charging case. The EarFun OpenJump offers Google Fast Pair for instant connections with less than 50 ms latency and dual-device connectivity. As is usual for every EarFun headset, the device can be adjusted using the well-known and user-friendly EarFun Audio App.

The EarFun OpenJump will be available on myearfun and amazon on January 21, 2025 for $79.99.

From Jan 7 – Jan 20, Early Bird Subscriber can get a 30%off discount:

EarFun Clip: Clip-on Open-Ear Design for Everyday Versatility

For those seeking similar audio quality and functions with a more lightweight design, EarFun offers the Clip. These nearly invisible open-ear wireless earbuds securely fit into the ear with hooks made from soft materials, ensuring comfortable all-day wear. The rich, natural sound comes from 10.8 mm carbon fiber composite dynamic drivers with Hi-Res Audio certification and

LDAC

using

Bluetooth

5.4.

This

device

also

features an

AI

algorithm

for

crystal-clear

voice calls, Google Fast Pair, IP55 and SweatShield Technology, less than 50 ms latency, dual- device connectivity, and application control. It offers 7.5 hours of music playback time, which can be extended to 30 hours using the

charger.

The EarFun Clip will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in March 2025 for $69.99.

EarFun Wave Life: New-Gen Affordable Excellence in Over-Ear Headphones

Following last year's best budget over-ear headphones, the EarFun Wave Pro, the new addition to the family is Wave Life, which offers the latest Bluetooth 5.4 technology with an ergonomic design. Featuring USB Audio Input and Hybrid ANC, it can deliver music for up to 60

hours

with

its

40mm

composite drivers

in

Hi-Res certified

quality. With

multipoint

connection, an AI algorithm with 4 microphones, and low latency mode for gaming, EarFun Wave Life is a true all-round solution at an affordable

price.

The EarFun Wave Life will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in February 2025 for $59.99.

EarFun UD100 AuracastTM USB Dongle: Seamless Connectivity Across Devices

With

the

EarFun

USB

Dongle,

any

PC,

tablet, or

smartphone

can

use

Bluetooth

5.4

connection via

a

USB-C

port.

The

Qualcomm S3

QCC3086

chipset provides

ultra-low

power

consumption with

AuracastTM

and

wide

codec support,

including

aptXTM Lossless,

aptX

Adaptive,

aptX

HD, aptX LL, aptX, SBC, and LC3. The 96KHz/24-bit audio transmission paired with ultra-low, 20ms latency makes the EarFun USB Dongle a perfect choice for

gaming.

The EarFun UD100 AuracastTM USB Dongle will be available on myearfun and amazon starting in May 2025 for $19.99.

Experience

EarFun at CES 2025

Meet EarFun at CES 2025, LVCC - South Hall 1, Booth #31139 for an exclusive opportunity to experience interactive demonstrations and hands-on sessions, offering a glimpse into the future

of

audio.

Join

us

to

witness innovation

in

action

and

explore EarFun's vision for the next era of sound.

About

EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial

designers,

acoustic

engineers,

and

music

enthusiasts

who

share

the

goal

of

creating next-generation wireless audio devices. Driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering

solutions

that

use

the

latest

technology

to

improve

sound for

wireless

audio products, EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

