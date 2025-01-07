Naas Technology Inc. To Participate In Huachuang Securities 2025 Annual Strategy Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
NaaS technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS ) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that management will participate in
Huachuang Securities 2025 Annual Strategy conference in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The Company's session is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Beijing Time.
Connect with NaaS Management
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with NaaS management, please contact your event representative or NaaS investor relations team via email at [email protected]
About NaaS Technology Inc.
NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy assets' lifecycle and facilitating energy transition.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
NaaS Technology Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]
Media inquiries:
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109062098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.