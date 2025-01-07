Naas Technology Inc. To Participate In Huachuang Securities 2025 Annual Strategy Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

NaaS Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS ) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that management will participate in

Huachuang Securities 2025 Annual Strategy in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The Company's session is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Beijing Time.

Connect with NaaS Management

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with NaaS management, please contact your event representative or NaaS investor relations team via email at [email protected]



About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy assets' lifecycle and facilitating energy transition.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]



Media inquiries:

E-mail: [email protected]



SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED