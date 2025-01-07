Kellogg Postpones Kyiv Visit Until After Trump's Inauguration Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The incoming U.S. representative for Ukraine and Russia in the Donald administration has postponed his first visit to Kyiv and other European capitals until after the inauguration of the president-elect, which is scheduled for January 20.

This was reported by Reuters , citing four informed sources, Ukrinform saw.

"U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Ukraine envoy has postponed a fact-finding trip to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to four sources with knowledge of the trip's planning," the report states.

It is expected that Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine after Donald Trump takes office. At the same time, it is noted that the date of the visit has not yet been specified.

The reasons why the visit was postponed remain unclear.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, nominated by Donald Trump to become the new administration's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, planned to visit Kyiv in early January. It was assumed he would meet with the Ukrainian government officials.

Kellogg's team had also planned meetings with officials in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

Photo: Getty Images