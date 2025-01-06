(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo, a global leader in Augmented Reality technology, unveiled its new lineup of AR products at CES 2025, headlined by the flagship RayNeo X3 Pro, the versatile RayNeo Air 3, and the innovative RayNeo V3. These cutting-edge devices showcase the company's vision to make augmented reality accessible and impactful for consumers and developers worldwide.

RayNeo X3 Pro: Compact Powerhouse for Cutting-Edge AR

RayNeo Showcases New AR Lineup at CES 2025

Continue Reading

The

RayNeo X3 Pro , powered by Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is a pair of binocular, full-color micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses weighing under 3 ounces. The lightweight and compact size of the X3 Pro has been accomplished in part by using waveguide solutions from Applied Materials, which also allowed the X3 Pro to achieve high efficiency, rainbow-free visuals, and superior color uniformity. The Snapdragon processor features the Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU, which delivers powerful AI capabilities. Equipped with RayNeo's proprietary ultra-compact optical engine-the world's smallest mass-producible full-color micro-LED optical engine-the X3 Pro delivers an exceptional 2,500 nits of brightness, superior optical clarity, and all-day wearability. This compact optical engine sets a new standard in AR technology with its high definition, brightness, contrast, and production efficiency.

In addition to its groundbreaking display, the X3 Pro Smart Glasses feature a dual-camera system based on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. One camera is designed for high-definition photography and AI applications, offering vibrant color capture. At the same time, the other focuses on perception (such as SLAM and hand tracking) with a wide field of view and low power consumption. This innovative dual-camera solution significantly expands the application fields of AR glasses through AI-driven functionality.

RayNeo Air 3: Lightweight XR for Seamless Daily Use

Complementing the flagship, the

RayNeo Air 3 is a lightweight and portable XR device designed for seamless daily use. It delivers exceptional image quality with 3840 Hz high-frequency dimming, a 200,000:1 contrast ratio, 154% sRGB color gamut, and 109% NTSC. These innovations mark a significant breakthrough in birdbath display solutions, making the Air 3 a standout in its category. The Air 3 also introduces an industry-first dual-opposing acoustic chamber design.

This advanced four-speaker structure provides the best and loudest audio experience in smart glasses. Combined with a 201" virtual screen and TÜV Rheinland certified eye comfort technology, the Air 3 offers an unparalleled immersive experience for all-day wearability.

RayNeo V3: Smart Eyewear for Effortless Content Creation

The

RayNeo V3 redefines smart eyewear by offering the ultimate tool for on-the-go content creation. With its sleek, lightweight design at just 1.37 oz (39 g), it ensures all-day comfort while capturing life's moments in vivid detail. Equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX681 sensor featuring HDR technology, optical stabilization, and ArcSoft's advanced image processing, the V3 delivers stunning visuals for photos and videos. Three directional microphones enhance audio capture, ensuring lifelike sound quality to complement every memory.

Designed for productivity and play, the V3's advanced AI features enable voice-guided board game insights and hands-free task management, making it more than just a camera-it's a versatile companion for work and leisure. With customizable lens options, the V3 adapts seamlessly to any lifestyle.

Redefining the AR Experience: Innovation, Accessibility, and Real-World Impact

RayNeo is reimagining how augmented reality can enhance everyday life by blending innovation with functionality. The flagship X3 Pro, with its advanced AI capabilities, exemplifies this vision by providing intuitive tools that expand the possibilities of AR. Alongside the versatile Air 3 and innovative V3, this lineup reflects a monumental leap forward in AR technology, paving the way for transformative applications across communication, entertainment, and productivity.

"Our CES 2025 lineup showcases RayNeo's vision to transform augmented reality into a practical and powerful tool for everyday use," said Howie Li, CEO of RayNeo. "We are pushing the boundaries of what AR can achieve, striving to make it an indispensable part of daily life while leveraging technology to improve people's lives in meaningful ways."

To drive the adoption of AR, RayNeo is empowering developers with a robust suite of tools. The RayNeo Developer Platform, AR Developer Kit (ARDK), and AI Studio provide the resources needed to create custom apps and AI agents tailored for the X3 Pro and Air 3. By equipping developers, RayNeo ensures the expansion of AR's practical applications, enriching personal and professional experiences while broadening its global impact.

The RayNeo X3 Pro and RayNeo Air 3 are set to launch in mid-2025, with the RayNeo V3 following later in the year. Pricing details for the entire lineup will be revealed closer to their release dates.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach. For more information about RayNeo and its innovative AR technology, visit .

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon, Qualcomm and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

CONTACT: [email protected]



SOURCE RayNeo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED