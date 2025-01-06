Al-Misnad Meets Palestinian Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Monday with the visiting Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Palestine Dr Amjad Barham. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. Discussions also dealt with the challenges facing the education sector in Palestine, and enhancing co-operation through humanitarian and development initiatives in the education sector. HE al-Misnad reiterated Qatar's firm stance in support of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The meeting was attended by the Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nayef bin Abdullah al-Emadi, and ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar Fayez Majed Abu al-Rub.

