Wetzel's Pretzels Bakes Up New Menu Items Paired With Fan Favorites In Partnership With Dreamworks Animation's Dog Man

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dog Man fans will enjoy pure pretzel bliss with Wetzel's irresistible Dog Bites, a whole pile of mini Wetzel dogs, made with mini 100% all-beef hot dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and baked to perfection. The warm and soft Pizza Bitz are topped with a slice of savory pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend that pairs perfectly with the new creamy Wetzel's Ranch Dip.

In partnership with Dog Man, Wetzel's Pretzels is also showcasing a tart and sweet Supa Blue Raspberry Frozen Lemonade for a limited time. It's a twist on our classics featuring Blue Raspberry flavored granita layered with Frozen Lemonade.

"We are honored DreamWorks Animation has chosen Wetzel's Pretzels as an official partner for the release of Dog Man," said Sarah Curtis, Vice President of Marketing for Wetzel's Pretzels. "Wetzel's freshly baked Dog Bites and Pizza Bitz dipped in our new Ranch Dip are a crave-worthy, flavor-packed treat to enjoy while sipping on a cool and refreshing Supa Blue Raspberry Frozen Lemonade. We are excited for Dog Man fans and pretzel lovers to savor these mouthwatering, bite-sized treats bursting with handheld happiness."

Participating Wetzel's Pretzels locations will serve the Dog Bites and Pizza Bitz in a branded Dog Man cup featuring the beloved characters from award-winning and bestselling author Dav Pilkey's beloved children's book series.

When heading to the movies to see Dog Man, in theaters January 31, 2025, stop by Wetzel's Pretzels for these Dog Man inspired menu items, now available in participating locations nationwide until March 2, 2025.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Providing a fun, fresh take on soft pretzels, Wetzel's Pretzels was founded in 1994 by Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel in Pasadena, California. Drawing fans to its mouth-watering, portable snacks that are hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven, word quickly spread about the delicious West Coast brand. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 400 locations continuing to cultivate fanatics around the world with its SoCal vibes and "gram-worthy" snacks. As the nation's leading pretzel chain, the franchise has received numerous accolades, most recently being named on

Yelp's 2024 Fastest Growing Brands ,

alongside Franchise Business Review's

2024

Top Franchises ,

2024 Top Franchises for Women , and

Top Culture100

lists.

About DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man

Part dog, part man, all hero. From DreamWorks Animation-creators of the beloved blockbuster franchises Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and The Boss Baby-comes the canine-crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey's New York Times bestselling literary phenomenon: Dog Man.

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve-and fetch, sit and roll over.



As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). Petey's latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.

When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.



Dog Man also stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) as Petey's assistant, Butler; Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky) as Sarah's cameraman, Seamus; and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.



Dog Man is directed by Emmy winner Peter Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), whose credits include the groundbreaking animated series Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain. The film is produced by

Karen Foster (Spirit Untamed), who served as co-producer on DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon.

Launched in 2016 by Dav Pilkey-the #1 global bestselling author and award-winning illustrator of the Captain Underpants books-the Dog Man Scholastic series now includes 12 books. The series has more than 60 million copies in print and has been translated into 47 languages. Cat Kid Comic Club, a spin-off of Dog Man launched in 2020, has also topped bestseller lists around the world. The most recent Dog Man book, Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea, was overall the #1 bestselling children's book in the U.S. in 2023, across all children's formats and ages. Pilkey's newest book in the Dog Man Series, Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, is set to release on December 3, 2024.

DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( ).

Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.

NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks.

NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE Wetzel's Pretzels