(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Judana Murphy

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – A total of 14,434 Jamaicans were placed in jobs abroad last year under the of labour and social security's overseas employment programme, acting permanent secretary in the ministry, Dione Jennings, disclosure; of that total, 8,255 workers or 57 percent travelled to Canada under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP).

Speaking at a send-off ceremony for 96 workers to the North American country at the ministry's overseas employment centre in Kingston on Friday, Jennings charged the workers who departed for Canada to be good ambassadors for Jamaica.

“The only burden you bear in participating in this programme is to ensure that you represent us well,” she said.

Meanwhile, state minister, Dr Norman Dunn, highlighted that the programme is an opportunity for the workers to realize their dreams and aspirations and to create a better quality of life for themselves and their families. He encouraged them to perform their duties with diligence and determination, pay keen attention to the requirements of their contracts and conduct themselves in an appropriate manner at all times.

“First timers, you have the legacy to carry on. You have to continue to fly the name of Jamaican workers high because the Jamaican worker is known to be hard-working, disciplined, dedicated, committed to his task and self-motivated. These qualities are not lost on the Canadian employer and so they continue to participate in this programme, requesting persons to return year after year,” Dr Dunn said.

For nearly six decades, Jamaica and Canada have maintained a beneficial partnership through the SAWP. The collaboration drives agricultural productivity in Canada while creating valuable employment opportunities for Jamaicans.

The post Jamaica Overseas Employment Programme benefited 14,434 persons in 2024 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .