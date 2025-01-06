Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.8% of CGI's net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2023 was $40.48, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.6%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2024 were as follows: