Justin Trudeau Quits

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – On a very cold and windy day in Ottawa, Monday January 6, 2025, Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau announced that parliament is prorogued to March 24, 2025, and that he will resign as Liberal Party Leader and Prime Minister, on the election of a new liberal leader.

“Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning I advised the Governor-General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24, 2025, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a brief press conference Monday. Over the holidays, I've also had a chance to reflect and have had long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement. So last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process.”

These announcements provide a reset and a new path for Canada and Canadians, on many domestic and international issues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, commented that: “This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.” Trudeau continued:“ Every morning I've woken up as prime minister. I've been inspired by the resilience, the generosity and the determination of Canadians. It is the driving force of every single day I have the privilege of serving in this office. That is why since 2015, I've fought for this country, for you to strengthen and grow the middle class. Why we rallied to support each other through the pandemic, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade on this continent, to stand strong with Ukraine and our democracy, and to fight climate change and get our economy ready for the future. We are at a critical moment in the world.”

The Liberal Party sent out an email to its caucus members for an“informational” caucus meeting over Zoom to discuss“the Liberal Party of Canada Constitution and how it relates to caucus.” The meeting is set for 2 p.m. EST.

The leadership race is currently between former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney an investment banker, civil servant, and central bank governor (for both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Mark Carney, last September to chair a Liberal party task force on economic growth ahead of the next federal election.

@MarkJCarney wrote on X, Thank you Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau for your leadership, for your many contributions to Canada, and for the sacrifices you and your family have made for public service. Wishing you the best for your next chapters.

Within 90 days, the Liberal Party of Canada is expected to select a new leader (by statute).

“The Liberal Party of Canada is an important institution in the history of our great country and democracy. A new prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into that next election. I'm excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead. We were elected for the third time in 2021 to strengthen the economy post-pandemic and advance Canada's interests in a complicated world, and that is exactly the job that I and we will continue to do for Canadians,” said Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday.

@PierrePoilievre wrote on X: Nothing has changed. “Nothing has changed. Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years, just like Justin. The only way to fix what Liberals broke is a carbon tax election to elect common sense Conservatives who will bring home Canada's promise.”

The leaders of all three major opposition parties previously vowed to vote non-confidence in the Liberals in the next parliamentary if a sitting reconvened January 27, regardless of who is leading the party. This timetable is now post-March 24, 2025, while the Liberals are gripped to find new leadership. Notwithstanding, the Canadian Federal election date is currently scheduled for October 20 2025, the new timetable for the federal election is now possible during springtime in Canada.

