First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Orthodox Christian Community On Occasion Of Christmas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official social pages on the occasion of Christmas.

Azernews presents the post:

"I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas! On this bright holiday, I express my solidarity with all your good intentions, and wish each of you the best of health, endless love, joyful days and a happy future! May the Almighty God accept all your prayers!"