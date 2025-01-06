First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Orthodox Christian Community On Occasion Of Christmas
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva shared a post on her official social media pages on the
occasion of Christmas.
Azernews presents the post:
"I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas! On this bright
holiday, I express my solidarity with all your good intentions, and
wish each of you the best of health, endless love, joyful days and
a happy future! May the Almighty God accept all your prayers!"
