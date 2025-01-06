عربي


First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Orthodox Christian Community On Occasion Of Christmas

1/6/2025 3:12:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official social media pages on the occasion of Christmas.

Azernews presents the post:

"I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas! On this bright holiday, I express my solidarity with all your good intentions, and wish each of you the best of health, endless love, joyful days and a happy future! May the Almighty God accept all your prayers!"

