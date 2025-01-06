UAE Airlines Say Flights To The US Not Impacted By Winter Storm

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE on Monday said flights to the US were not impacted by the inclement weather due to the winter storm.

The storm, which brought snow and ice to large parts of the US, led to the cancellation of over 2,200 flights and disrupted more than 10,000 others.

Abu Dhabi-based national carrier Etihad Airways assured passengers that all of its US-bound flights were"running as scheduled" on Monday evening. Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates also confirmed on Monday that"there's no impact" on its operations to the US despite the adverse weather. The winter storm, which affected more than 12 states, left around 60 million people under weather warnings. More than 250,000 homes were left without power after the powerful storm barrelled towards Washington after hitting the central US