Andria Litto, Wins 'Outstanding Excellence' Award At Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival

Andria Litto

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed writer, producer, and director Andria Litto has added another accolade to her illustrious career, taking home the Outstanding Excellence Award at the prestigious Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival .

The festival, renowned for its exclusive focus on documentaries and docu-dramas, celebrates filmmakers who bring compelling, thought-provoking stories to life. Litto's award-winning work exemplifies the festival's mission of showcasing excellence in documentary filmmaking.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from such a respected festival,” said Litto.“Documentaries Without Borders is an incredible platform for creators to share powerful stories that inspire, educate, and spark meaningful conversations.”

Known for her dedication to storytelling that resonates, Litto has earned critical acclaim for her ability to combine artistic vision with impactful narratives. Her latest win solidifies her position as a leading voice in documentary filmmaking.

Litto's independently produced and financed film has garnered critical acclaim and numerous prestigious awards, including the highly coveted Anthem Award. Her steadfast dedication to creative storytelling and impactful filmmaking has established her as a trailblazer in the industry. Passionate about advocating for greater recognition of independently produced films, Litto is committed to challenging the status quo and ensuring these works receive the acknowledgment they deserve from major film festivals.

"Film festivals need to stop being cowards and start championing independent films and the voices behind them. These stories represent real people, struggles, and triumphs-they deserve the same spotlight as big-budget productions. Supporting independent filmmakers is about courage, authenticity, and hearing diverse perspectives," exclaims Litto.

Following in the footsteps of her father, George Litto, who played a pivotal role in ending the blacklisted Hollywood Ten members, Litto continues her legacy as a trailblazer for free speech. Through her independent films, she boldly amplifies underrepresented voices and challenges societal norms, reaffirming her commitment to creative freedom and authentic storytelling.

"I've always believed that storytelling has the power to change the world, and I'm undeterred in my mission to make a difference. No matter the obstacles, I'll continue to create films that challenge perceptions, amplify unheard voices, and inspire action. Authentic stories deserve to be told, and I won't stop fighting to make that happen," Litto concludes.

About Andria Litto

Andria Litto, a native of Los Angeles, is a multilingual writer, producer, director, and performer with over three decades of experience in the film industry. In addition to developing and making films and television, Andria is an accomplished singer and ballet dancer, keeping her artistic spirit alive between projects.

About Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival

Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival is a premier event dedicated to documentaries and docu-dramas. The festival highlights the work of filmmakers from around the globe, providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives.

Andria Litto is available for interviews.

For more information about Litto and her award-winning projects, click here .

