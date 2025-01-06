Royal Decree Approves Promotion Of Sharia Judges

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) – A royal decree has been issued approving the decision of the Sharia Judicial Council to promote several esteemed Sharia judges, effective December 31, 2024.The Jordan News Agency (Petra) has published the names of the promoted judges on its official website.

