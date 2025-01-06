Seeking Alpha Announces Global Partnership With Moomoo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking Alpha , a leading research powered by one of the world's largest investing communities, announced its partnership with moomoo, one of the world's leading and trading platforms. This strategic partnership enables both companies to pursue their shared mission of empowering investors globally by providing advanced services and tools to help make informed decisions on their stock investments.

The partnership, which begins today, is expected to span over a three-month period. During that time, Seeking Alpha users who open a new brokerage account with moomoo may receive special bonus offers, such as free stocks, cash coupons, and high-yield incentives. Offers will vary across different markets. With advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data, moomoo has established its position as a destination for global stock trading activities. Moomoo's one-stop platform also offers various asset classes to meet diverse investment needs, enabling investors at all levels to identify potential opportunities in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

As part of the collaboration, moomoo users who sign up for the first time for an annual subscription to Alpha Picks-Seeking Alpha's cutting-edge stock recommendation tool-may be eligible to receive a US$250 Cash Reward*. The Cash Reward will be credited directly to the user's moomoo account within 30 days of subscription and can be utilized for future stock trades on the platform.

Powered by Seeking Alpha's Quant system, Alpha Picks is designed to identify stocks that are poised for long-term success. Subscribers receive two monthly stock recommendations to buy and hold, along with in-depth, data-driven analysis. They can also access the full model portfolio, receive sell alerts when ratings shift, and enjoy transparent up-to-date performance updates. With a strong track record of outperforming the S&P 500 since its inception in 2022**, Alpha Picks has proven to be an effective tool that promotes emotion-free investing and can help investors position their portfolios for long-term growth.

"We've seen moomoo's remarkable progress in international expansion these years, and the brand is increasingly recognized by global investors and financial institutions. We are pleased to take this opportunity to introduce moomoo to our users and invite them to explore moomoo's diverse features," said DJ Collins, Seeking Alpha's VP of Marketing. "Both of us share the same mission of empowering global investors and helping them make informed decisions in today's complex and ever-evolving market."

Founded in 2005, Seeking Alpha has grown to become one of the world's leading investing communities. A trusted source among self-directed investors, Seeking Alpha prides itself on its unparalleled coverage and uniquely diverse analysis, crowdsourced from real investors. Its proprietary, market-leading quantitative system powers its data research and screening tools, designed to level the playing field for retail investors by providing them with the most powerful resources available.

"We are excited to partner with Seeking Alpha to improve our users' experience. With Alpha Picks, our users can gain premier access to expertly-researched stock recommendations and quant-powered analysis, which provides them with the opportunity to build a resilient portfolio positioned for long-term growth," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc. "For sophisticated investors in the Seeking Alpha community, moomoo's professional-caliber investing tools can assist them in achieving their financial goals more efficiently."

Since its founding in 2018, moomoo has accelerated its global expansion by establishing operations in the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Malaysia, and has earned recognition from investors worldwide. Currently, moomoo-along with its sister brand Futubull-serves a global community of around 24.1 million users. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company and a strategic partner of Nasdaq, moomoo's collaboration with Seeking Alpha further underscores its commitment to empowering global users by cooperating with top-notch financial institutions.

As part of the partnership, moomoo and Seeking Alpha will also host a series of discussions for their global customers. These conversations will feature experts from both platforms, who will share their insights on market outlook and trends, as well as investment strategies.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Its platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo takes pride in its role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and FinTech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting-edge, inclusive approach to investing.

About Seeking Alpha

Founded in 2005, Seeking Alpha is an industry-leading financial research platform powered by one of the world's largest investing communities. We bridge the gap between financial information and actionable insight by providing unrivaled coverage on all asset classes and access to best-in-class tools. From in-depth analysis on thousands of stocks to timely investment ideas, and market-beating Quant ratings, Seeking Alpha is an essential resource for millions of investors globally.

For further information, please contact:

