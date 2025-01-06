XGIMI Unveils New Concept Product At CES® 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A New Level of Versatility in Home Entertainment: Introducing XGIMI Ascend and Enhancing AURA 2

The Ascend concept introduces a 100-inch motorized floor-rising screen, elegantly designed to elevate home entertainment with unparalleled ease and sophistication. Ascend pairs seamlessly with the AURA 2 , XGIMI's latest ultra short-throw projector, creating a harmonious blend of cutting-edge and refined design for the ultimate home cinema setup. Engineered to function both as a cinematic screen and an ambiance-enhancing display, Ascend offers remarkable versatility, allowing users to adjust the screen to just one-third of its height, creating a cozy, fireplace-like ambiance that transforms the room. Alternatively, it can extend to its full 100-inch display, delivering a true cinematic experience. With a wide-viewing angle and advanced contrast ratio enhancement that rejects ambient light, Ascend provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy across various lighting conditions, making it ideal for any space.

Ascend's sleek design resonates with the innovative aesthetics of AURA 2, XGIMI's latest ultra short-throw projector. The AURA 2 features a sophisticated Auto Lens Cover with motorized wing-like doors that open and close seamlessly, protecting the lens while adding a touch of modern elegance. This cohesive approach to design unites Ascend and AURA 2 into a harmonious pairing, reflecting a shared vision of blending cutting-edge technology with refined artistry.

Both Ascend and AURA 2 redefine home entertainment, combining exceptional visuals with unmatched audio. AURA 2 delivers a truly cinematic sound experience with its built-in 60W Harman Kardon speakers by DTS:X® and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio, and Dolby Vision® HDR imaging, immersing viewers in rich, multidimensional soundscapes and vivid images with remarkable brightness, contrast, and color. Ascend offers an alternative audio output option with its premium Harman Kardon soundbars, transforming any room into a next-level home cinema.

An Eye on Future Innovation

While still a concept product, Ascend signals XGIMI's vision for future advancements in home entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible through creative engineering and design. Ascend's potential to deliver cinematic-quality experiences in a convenient, all-in-one format exemplifies XGIMI's commitment to evolving its projector lineup with innovative accessories and solutions that elevate at-home viewing. It's the ultimate solution for home theater enthusiasts, offering a space-saving and immersive experience, thanks to the ultra short-throw design and built-in sound from the screen.

"We're thrilled to introduce Ascend at CES 2025 and showcase our latest technological explorations," said Apollo Zhong, CEO of XGIMI. "Ascend is a symbol of our dedication to continuous innovation in home entertainment and a testament to our drive to provide users with powerful, elegant solutions that enhance their everyday lives. It's the type of jaw-dropping product that belongs at CES, and we're so excited to gather feedback from technologists at the show."

Reimagining HORIZON Max with the New HORIZON S Series

Following the success of the original HORIZON Max, which debuted to high acclaim at CES 2024, XGIMI introduced the HORIZON S Max in September 2024 as part of its new HORIZON S Series. Building on feedback from consumers and industry experts, XGIMI developed the HORIZON S Max to meet the average user's needs by streamlining the projector's design and making it more accessible. The result is a powerful, cinematic projector that offers Dual Light 2.0 Technology, Dolby Vision HDR Imaging, IMAX Enhanced certification including DTS:X audio, and a 3100 ISO lumen brightness for extraordinary picture quality. Starting at $1,299, the HORIZON S Max and its counterpart - HORIZON S Pro - represent XGIMI's commitment to delivering premium projection technology with accessibility and innovation at the forefront.

Availability

XGIMI will showcase Ascend, the new HORIZON S Max, and other exciting innovations from its 2024 product lineup at CES on January 6, 2025, at Pepcom at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas.

To learn more about Ascend and other XGIMI products, visit the XGIMI Website , or follow @XGIMItech on

Instagram ,

Twitter , and

LinkedIn .

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at

XGIMI Projector Technology .

SOURCE XGIMI