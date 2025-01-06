Euclid Chemical To Participate At 2025 World Of Concrete

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Chemical , a leading of concrete and masonry products, has announced its participation at World of Concrete (WOC) 2025 . The event, which takes place January 20-23 in Las Vegas, is a four-day that serves as the concrete industry's largest event for building professionals. Euclid Chemical will be located at booth #S10615.

As part of this year's WOC event, Euclid Chemical is sponsoring the Quality in Concrete Slabs Luncheon & Open Forum on January 22. Hosted by WOC360 and the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) , the event will discuss best steps for contractors to efficiently deliver a high-quality concrete slab during tilt-up construction.

In addition, Euclid Chemical will donate a concrete sealer package at the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) silent/live auction on January 22. Developed specifically to grow the concrete industry, the CIM program provides four-year Bachelor of Science degrees in Concrete Industry Management to graduates at participating universities. To date, more than 1,300 individuals have graduated through the program, with several hundred additional students currently enrolled.

This year's auction will help support the CIM National Steering Committee, CIM programs at Middle Tennessee State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University, California State University – Chico, South Dakota State University and the CIM Executive MBA degree program , as well as help to fund various scholarships offered by organizations in the concrete industry .

Euclid Chemical has also entered EucoTilt WB , its patent-pending bond breaker for tilt-up concrete construction, into the Concrete Slab Materials category of the annual Innovative Product Awards, which is powered by WOC.

Designed to honor cutting-edge equipment, materials, tools and services shaping the concrete and masonry industries, the Innovative Product Awards encourages industry professionals to vote for products and services entered in the 25 categories. Voting is available online starting January 6 and will close February 7, with winners being announced on February 24.

For more information on WOC and event registration, visit worldofconcrete.com .

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. Learn more at .

