The Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics was valued at USD 2024 in 9.7 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 19.6 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 15.10%. The increased government funding in neurology research and an ever-growing demand for research focused on drug discovery for the development of novel therapies in neurological disorders are driving the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) diagnostics and therapeutics, offering an updated review of this rapidly emerging market. In this report, the diagnostic market covers only biomarker tests for AD. Cognitive tests and neuroimaging diagnostic methods assessing structural changes are not part of the market calculations. The diagnostics market segmentation is based on the test type and region.

The therapeutics segment covers pharmacological treatments (drugs) only. This report does not cover alternative treatment options, such as procedural interventions. Additionally, many medications are used "off-label" to manage non-cognitive symptoms, such as agitation and depression, associated with dementia due to AD. This report does not cover off-label drugs used in the treatment of Alzheimer's. The therapeutics market segmentation is based on purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage, and region.

An analysis of clinical trials, innovations, opportunities, and the latest trends in the AD diagnostics and therapeutics market are also discussed in the report.

Report Scope:



38 data tables and 80 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutics and diagnostics, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024-2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size of the global market and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, therapeutic application, drug classification, mechanism of action, disease state of indication and region

Facts and figures pertaining to key market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Identification of diagnostic tools and equipment; scientific and technological frameworks; drug profiles, clinical groundworks; and coverage of global developments

Information on products that are currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies Profiles of leading companies, including AbbVie, Biogen, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Despite the recurring failures in the development of novel therapies for AD, the global markets are demanding new and more effective disease attenuating treatments, with first-in-class approvals. This expectation and the increasing incidence of AD associated with the aging population are driving the market.

Key Attributes:

