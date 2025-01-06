Robotics System Integration Market , 48% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Segments Covered Application (Material handling, Welding and soldering, Assembly line, and Others), End-user (Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies Covered Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., Rhein Nadel Automation GmbH, Scott Technology Ltd., TASI Group, TW Automation, and United Robotics Inc.

Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

The Robotics System Integration Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region has emerged as the fastest-growing market for robotics system integration. Key countries in this region, including Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and India, are pivotal to the operations of leading foreign manufacturers. These nations serve as important bases for system integrators, providing solutions using robots primarily from Europe and Japan. Sectors such as automotive, food and beverage, renewable energy, logistics, medical care, and communications are experiencing significant growth in the region. Favorable government policies and investments in manufacturing have fueled infrastructure development and related industries, further boosting the robotics system integration market in APAC.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Material handling

1.2 Welding and soldering

1.3 Assembly line 1.4 Others



2.1 Electronics

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Aerospace and defense 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The robotics system integration market for material handling is experiencing significant growth, particularly in industries such as automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and food and beverage. Robots are increasingly being used for material handling due to their ability to work on multiple processes simultaneously and improve process efficiency. In the automotive industry, the need to move bulk payloads efficiently has resulted in high demand for robotics system integration. The chemical industry also represents a major consumer due to the handling of hazardous materials and the desire to reduce liability and refurbishment costs. In the electrical and electronics industry, the trend towards miniaturization necessitates high throughput and quality, making robots an attractive solution. The industrial machinery industry seeks to reduce worker fatigue, accidents, and costs by automating production processes, including material handling. In the food and beverage industry, robots help improve efficiency in material handling and packaging a variety of SKUs within a short timeframe. Companies like Coop in the food industry have automated their warehousing, distribution, and order fulfillment functions to address labor shortages, increasing wages, and consumer expectations. As the demand for material handling automation continues to grow, manufacturers, system integrators, and consultancies stand to benefit from this trend in industries worldwide.

Research Analysis

Robotics system integration refers to the process of bringing together industrial robots, programming software, and infrastructure to create a cohesive automation solution. This market encompasses the integration of units from various robotics manufacturers to meet specific manufacturing tasks in industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and material handling applications. The next generation of robots, including collaborative robots, are driving growth in this sector. Robotic system integrators provide configuration, optimization, hardware, and software solutions to automate processes in manufacturing units. The goal is to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity in the robotic industry. Mesh Engineering, for instance, offers integration services for Robots, Automation, and Infrastructure, enabling seamless communication between hardware and software components.

Market Overview

Robotics system integration refers to the process of bringing together industrial robots, collaborative robots (cobots), and related hardware, software, and infrastructure to create a cohesive automation solution. This involves programming, configuration, optimization, and application integration to automate tasks in manufacturing, material handling, automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and various industries. The next generation of robots is characterized by advancements in AI, machine learning algorithms, IoT sensors, data analytics, and real-time monitoring. Robotic system integrators play a crucial role in the robotic industry, providing consulting services, infrastructure integration, and productivity improvements, while reducing operational costs and enhancing product quality. The adoption of robotics is accelerating due to advancements in robotics and AI, as well as the need for labor cost savings and dynamic automation solutions. Skilled robotics engineers and technicians are in high demand to meet the increasing demand for robotic systems in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, defense, IT and telecom, data centers, network management, bomb disposal, reconnaissance, surveillance, banking, financial services, insurance, inspection maintenance, exploration, surgeries, medications, patient care, political stability, and more. Robotic system integration also involves dealing with cyberattacks and ensuring the security of robotic systems.

