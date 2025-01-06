Varana Capital Leads Arcuro Medical's Series A Financing, Driving Strategic Growth In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Varana Capital is pleased to announce their role as lead investor in the initial closing of Arcuro Medical's Series A financing round. This funding round, which includes participation from other notable investors, including Trendlines and Consensus Business Group, will support Arcuro's next phase of growth and innovation. The Series A remains open for additional investment, offering further opportunities for stakeholders to join in advancing Arcuro Medical's impactful work in the medical device industry.

"Our in Arcuro Medical is a testament to the Varana Capital Chai Fund's mission to support Israeli companies making a global impact," said Varana Capital Co-Founder and CIO Ezra Gardner. "As the largest Israeli opportunity fund, the Chai Fund was created to invest in transformative innovations, and Arcuro's revolutionary medical technology exemplifies this by providing better outcomes for orthopedic injuries. If you know any surgeons specializing in knees, please refer them to us: We are confident we can make a meaningful impact on their practice and, most importantly, their patients' lives."

Jamal Rushdy, Arcuro Medical's CEO, commented, "We are excited and grateful to welcome Varana Capital as the lead investor in our Series A, alongside our valued existing investors. Supported by this funding, our team is enthusiastic to kick off a strong 2025, delivering on our mission to assist surgeons in improving their patient's quality of life."

Arcuro Medical concluded a pivotal 2024 with several key achievements, including:



Establishing a new U.S. organization and hiring key sales leadership

Adding new U.S. and international distribution partners

Achieving a significant product development milestone with the 510(k) submission of a new product line Surpassing 5,000 global SuperBall cases

These accomplishments position Arcuro Medical for significant growth as it enters 2025 with an enhanced product portfolio and expanded market reach.

MSK Innovations Pitch Event: A Closer Look at Arcuro Medical

Arcuro Medical will present at the MSK Innovations Pitch Event on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST. This virtual event provides an excellent opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain deeper insights into the company's vision and advancements. Interested participants can register [here ].

About Arcuro Medical Ltd.

Arcuro Medical Ltd., a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX:

TRNLY ), headquartered in

Israel

with U.S. operations in

Minneapolis, Minnesota

and

Naples, Florida, was founded by executives with over 40 years' combined experience developing and manufacturing minimally invasive orthopedic products, bringing medical devices from concept to market. Arcuro is expanding its established worldwide distribution network to introduce the SuperBallTM technology to healthcare professionals in every market. The company continues the development of game-changing technologies for sports medicine to improve patients' lives. For more information on Arcuro and its products, visit

arcuromedical

and follow the company on

LinkedIn .

About Varana Capital

Founded by Philip Broenniman and Ezra Gardner in 2012, Denver-based Varana Capital, LLC invests in and cooperatively engages with public and private companies, partnering with visionary leaders to create a global impact. For more information, visit

Varana Capital's Website , or visit

Varana Capital's LinkedIn page .

For media inquiries, please contact Kelci Jones ([email protected] ).

SOURCE Varana Capital, LLC

