Army Foils Woman's Bid To Cross Over To Pok
Date
1/6/2025 10:17:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Poonch/Jammu- The army on Monday thwarted an attempt by a woman to cross over to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) following a domestic dispute in Jammu and Kashmir”s Poonch district, sources said.
Shaheen Akhtar, 35, wife of Mohd Akram Faiza, was intercepted by Army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector while attempting to cross into PoK, they said.
After thorough questioning and necessary verification, Shaheen was handed over to her family members.
The woman is a resident of Mohalla Jatna in the Shahpur belt. Shaheen's husband is currently working in Saudi Arabia. Angry over a quarrel with her in-laws, she tried to cross to PoK, the sources said.
The local police and administration have been informed, and further investigation into the matter is underway.
