عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Foils Woman's Bid To Cross Over To Pok

Army Foils Woman's Bid To Cross Over To Pok


1/6/2025 10:17:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Poonch/Jammu- The army on Monday thwarted an attempt by a woman to cross over to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) following a domestic dispute in Jammu and Kashmir”s Poonch district, sources said.

Shaheen Akhtar, 35, wife of Mohd Akram Faiza, was intercepted by Army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector while attempting to cross into PoK, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After thorough questioning and necessary verification, Shaheen was handed over to her family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman is a resident of Mohalla Jatna in the Shahpur belt. Shaheen's husband is currently working in Saudi Arabia. Angry over a quarrel with her in-laws, she tried to cross to PoK, the sources said.

The local police and administration have been informed, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Read Also Corps Commander Visits LoC In Rajouri-Poonch, Reviews Operations In Progress PoK Teenager Who Inadvertently Crossed LoC Repatriated

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06012025000215011059ID1109059602


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search