Jodie Foster Is At The ‘Most Contented Moment’ Of Her Career

Playback star Jodie Foster, who is known for 'Taxi Driver', 'Silence of the Lambs', and others, feels that she is in her best phase.

Recently, the and director, 62, spoke in the press room at the 2025 following her award for best female in a limited or anthology series for her role in 'True Detective: Night Country', reports 'People' magazine.

When discussing how she and Demi Moore, 62, were at the "golden age" following their Golden Globes wins, Foster said,“It is really, you pay attention as a golden age for people, right?”.

“Because something, at least for women, I think something happens”, she said.“There's an organism that gets released into the bloodstream. I'm not a doctor, so don't follow me on that one, but it just feels like there's a hormone that happens, or suddenly you go, 'Oh, I don't really care about things anymore. I'm not going to compete for myself'”.

“I'm excited about what's left of my life and who I've become that I can bring to the table,” Foster continued.“So for me, this is the most contented moment in my career, and I never would've known that. I just never would've known that. But something happened the day I turned 60”.

As per 'People', the 'Silence of the Lambs' star also spoke about age during her acceptance speech.

“The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia”, she said, referring to fellow nominee Sofía Vergara.

Foster also mentioned in her speech that her son Charlie, 26, is pursuing a career in acting. She shares Charles“Charlie” and Christopher“Kit,” 23, with ex-partner Cydney Bernard.

Joking about tips for Charlie's career, Foster said,“Well, it's the advice I will give him in time, which is you don't actually have to wear shoes and what you do, make sure you put the little foam things you put them in before you put on the shoes. So that's a good one”.