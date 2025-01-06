The Global Market For Coin-Operated Amusement Devices 2025-2030: A Projected $19.4 Billion Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Device Type, Player Mode, Power Source, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market grew from USD 9.98 billion in 2023 to USD 10.97 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.94%, reaching USD 19.39 billion by 2030.

The necessity of such devices is driven by demand for unique, nostalgic, and interactive entertainment experiences. In recent years, their application has extended into hospitality settings like bars and restaurants, adding value through customer engagement while also being a staple in family entertainment centers.



Emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) have broadened the scope, presenting opportunities to enhance player interaction and attract tech-savvy audiences. Influential growth factors include technological advancements, increasing disposable incomes, and a renewed interest in retro-arcade experiences. Modernization efforts, including card-based play systems replacing coins, present another growth trajectory while tapping into digital integration.

However, market limitations such as high equipment and maintenance costs, the proliferation of home gaming consoles, and the shift towards mobile gaming pose significant challenges. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected foot traffic in traditional settings, urging operators to rethink business models and utilize online interactions. Potential opportunities lie in embracing hybrid models combining offline and online gaming, leveraging IoT for data-driven insights, and expanding AR/VR capabilities.

Innovators should focus on developing modular, easily upgradeable devices that integrate seamlessly with diverse payment systems and offer novel experiences. Sustainability and eco-friendly designs are also crucial as environmental considerations gain prominence.

While the traditional nature of the market is rooted in physical interactions, the future lies in seamlessly integrating digital and physical play, ensuring longevity through consumer-engagement strategies, adaptability to trends, and resilience to economic shifts.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative leading players in the Coin-operated Amusement Devices market, which are profiled in this report, include:



Adrenaline Amusements

Andamiro USA Corp.

Bandai Namco Amusement America Inc.

Bay Tek Entertainment

Benchmark Games

Betson Enterprises

Coastal Amusements Inc.

Elaut USA Inc.

Embed International

H. Betti Industries Inc.

ICE (Innovative Concepts in Entertainment)

Incredible Technologies Inc.

LAI Games

Play Mechanix Inc.

Raw Thrills Inc.

Sega Amusements International Ltd.

Stern Pinball Inc.

TouchMagix Media Pvt. Ltd. UNIS Technology Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Device Type



Dance & Music Machines



Mechanical Games



Merchandiser Games



Other Amusement Devices



Photobooth Machines



Pinball Machines



Redemption Games



Sports Games

Video Games

Player Mode



Multi-Player

Single Player

Power Source



Battery-Operated



Electric-Powered

Solar-Powered

End User



Amusement Parks



Arcade Centers



Bars and Restaurants



Bowling Alleys



Family Entertainment Centers



Other Commercial Establishments Shopping Malls



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico



United States



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

