Cognata Launches Drivematrix Genai Technology On Microsoft Azure Instances, Powered By AMD

REHOVOT, ISRAEL, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cognata, a global leader in simulation technology for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is thrilled to announce the launch of its DriveMatriX supervised GenAI technology on Microsoft Azure. Set to debut as a service in Q1 2025, this groundbreaking solution will run on AMD RadeonTM PRO V710 GPUs and AMD EPYCTM CPUs, providing a powerful, scalable platform for automotive innovators to develop and validate autonomous systems.DriveMatriX is Cognata's supervised GenAI simulation platform, designed to revolutionize the development and testing of autonomous vehicle and ADAS technologies. By combining advanced AI-driven simulation with supervised GenAI based data generation, DriveMatriX ensures high-quality, reliable datasets for model training and validation. Leveraging Generative AI, the platform enables users to create real data, augment real-world datasets, and perform complex data augmentations, empowering developers to simulate diverse driving environments, enhance system accuracy, and bring AD/ADAS solutions to market more efficiently.DriveMatriX GenAI on Microsoft Azure combines Cognata's cutting-edge simulation capabilities with advanced AMD processing power and Microsoft's secure, scalable cloud infrastructure. This new offering equips developers with the comprehensive tools needed to optimize system performance and efficiently manage data for autonomous systems.“Our work with Cognata and Microsoft Azure allows automotive developers to leverage our leadership AMD Radeon PRO GPUs and EPYC processors and enable next-generation ADAS technologies,” said David McAfee, corporate vice president and general manager, Client Channel and Graphics Business, AMD“We are thrilled to power Cognata's DriveMatriX GenAI solution and look forward to further collaboration to enable the development landscape for autonomous vehicles.”“This launch represents a key moment in Cognata's mission to empower the automotive industry with state-of-the-art simulation tools,” said Danny Atsmon, Founder and CEO of Cognata.“By leveraging Generative AI and combining it with the scalability of Microsoft Azure and highly performant AMD technologies, we are delivering a solution that not only meets the challenges of today's AD/ADAS development but also paves the way for the next generation of autonomous driving. DriveMatrix GenAI ensures our customers have access to the most robust and reliable data generation and simulation technology available, and we are proud to collaborate with Microsoft and AMD in making this vision a reality.”“We are pleased to see Cognata launch its DriveMatriX GenAI technology on Azure,” said Dayan Rodriguez, corporate vice president, mobility and manufacturing, Microsoft.“This collaboration gives Azure a differentiating edge by providing automotive AV and ADAS developers with robust capabilities to overcome data bottlenecks and accelerate progress. With the processing power of AMD's high-performance GPUs on Azure, DriveMatriX enables the creation of enriched, comprehensive datasets, driving the future of automated vehicle technology.”For more information on Cognata's DriveMatriX GenAI technology on Microsoft Azure, please visitAbout Cognata:Cognata provides simulation and validation solutions for autonomous driving and ADAS. With its advanced AI and simulation technology, Cognata enables automotive innovators to develop, test, and deploy autonomous vehicle capabilities at scale.AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, Radeon and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

DriveMatriX technology - clear weather turns into: fog, rain, glare and more

