Calavan Kia Of West Atlanta Celebrates 2024 Best Of Georgia Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LITHIA SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a testament to the power of trust, service, and community, Calavan Kia of West Atlanta was awarded with a 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award, a prestigious honor determined by customer votes at Gbj. This recognition is more than a nod to business excellence-it celebrates a dealership that's become a cornerstone in its customers' and employees' lives.



What truly sets Calavan Kia apart is its people-first philosophy. For owner Matt Calavan, this Best of Georgia award embodies the relationships, trust, and fulfilled promises his team has cultivated over the years.



Central to those promises is Calavan Kia's hallmark Million Mile Promise, which includes a Million Mile Powertrain Warranty, Vehicle Towing, Window Tint, Loaner Vehicles, and LoJack Tracking. These commitments demonstrate Calavan Kia's dedication to going the extra mile-literally and figuratively. Combined with offerings like easy trade-in appraisals, tailored financing options, and the user-friendly online car buying platform, the dealership ensures that buying or owning a car is as seamless as possible.



Beyond the sales floor, Calavan Kia's service center is a critical part of its success. With factory-trained technicians handling everything from routine oil changes to complex repairs, the dealership delivers care that builds confidence and keeps drivers on the road. Customers frequently cite the team's professionalism, expertise, and willingness to go above and beyond as reasons for their loyalty.



The Best of Georgia Regional Award holds special meaning because it's a recognition from the customers themselves. Countless votes and glowing reviews poured in that describe the Calavan Kia team as“friendly,”“knowledgeable,” and“committed to excellence.” For Calavan Kia, this is the ultimate reward: a bond with the community that runs deeper than transactions.



"Winning the Best of Georgia Regional Award is a testament to our team's hard work and unwavering dedication," said Andrew Tabaku, General Manager of Calavan Kia. "We are deeply grateful to have been nominated and selected for this prestigious honor. At Calavan Kia, we strive to get better every day-not only by serving our customers but also by building a strong team and fostering a great working environment for our employees. This recognition fuels our commitment to providing top-notch service for the Atlanta market."



With an inventory that spans the versatile Kia Sorento, the family-friendly Telluride, and cutting-edge electric vehicles like the EV9, Calavan Kia offers something for every kind of driver. Pre-owned options, all backed by free CarFax history reports, provide additional flexibility, ensuring every customer finds a car that fits their needs and lifestyle.



As the team celebrates this milestone, their eyes are on the road ahead. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional service, innovation, and community connection, Calavan Kia continues to show why they're more than a dealership-they're a trusted partner for drivers across West Atlanta.



