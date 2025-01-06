Stacey Hanke Selected As Top C Suite Mentor Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stacey Hanke, Hall of Fame Speaker, Executive Presence & Influence Mentor, Communication Expert, and Author, was recently selected as Top C Suite Mentor of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Hanke has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Hanke is the Founder and CEO of Stacey Hanke Inc. As a Hall of Fame speaker and thought leader in influential communication, she helps professionals transform how they show up and lead. Her keynotes are packed with actionable strategies that empower individuals to build trust, communicate with clarity and drive action-whether in presentations, meetings, or everyday conversations.Her wealth of experience, research and expertise makes Ms. Hanke the sought-after authority on influential communication strategies. Captivating insights guide sales professionals, executives and leaders to cut through the noise that leads to distractions. Practical techniques ensure every conversation inspires action, accountability and memorability long after every interaction.She also offers workshops, virtual and in-person, designed for high-value teams and top talent. Utilizing small groups that acquire robust lessons, individualized coaching and accountability challenges that elevate their ability to communicate to any audience: high-stakes professionals, clients, teams, peers and stakeholders, Ms. Hanke will shift your results.Ms. Hanke's areas of expertise include but are not limited to keynote speaking, executive coaching, leadership development, strategic influence, and communication skills.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Hanke she earned her B.S. in Communication and Public Relations from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hanke has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top C Suite Mentor of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Hanke for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back Ms. Hanke attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

