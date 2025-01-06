Kaon Interactive And Hamilton Company: Revolutionizing Product Engagement With In-Person-Like Interactive Demo Experiences Anywhere

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , a leader in B2B digital engagement solutions, announces a transformative partnership with Hamilton Company, a global innovator in life science automation. Leveraging the Kaon Demo360+ experience, Hamilton Company redefines customer engagement by delivering tailored, immersive, in-person-like product demonstrations remotely-saving significant resources, enabling faster turnaround in deploying demonstrations, and achieving projected savings that allow for a one-year payback period.

"Hamilton Company's customers can now explore our Microlab Prep and LabElite ID Capper from anywhere, without waiting for physical demonstrations," said George Hii, Vice President of Sales & Marketing – Laboratory Solutions at Hamilton Company. "The Kaon Demo360+ product experiences will elevate our customers' engagement in evaluating our products during their buying journey, help expand our global reach, reduce expenses, and meet rising demand more efficiently."

Key Impacts for Hamilton and Its Customers:



Immediate Access, Global Reach: Seamlessly deliver interactive product experiences without waiting for demo instruments' availability, shipping equipment, or travel, fostering real-time customer evaluation.



Enhanced Digital Engagement: Features 3D visualizations, AR, and VR for lab configurations, deck setups, and dynamic sample handling processes-bringing complex solutions to life.

Accelerated Sales Processes: Following their launch at SLAS2025, Hamilton Company will integrate Kaon Demo360+ into their daily selling

workflows, drive higher-qualified leads, and grow their pipeline globally.

This collaboration underscores Hamilton Company's commitment to innovation and equipping customers worldwide with intuitive tools that simplify learning about their solutions, enhance understanding, and accelerate decision-making. Future plans include expanding their interactive portfolio, integrating AI-powered Kaon Demo360+ models to further personalize and optimize their customer experience, and adding multilingual capabilities to localize these solutions globally.

"Kaon is thrilled to help Hamilton Company redefine customer engagement," said Dana Drissel, CMO of Kaon Interactive. "Together, we're creating solutions that enhance customer value while driving measurable growth."

About Hamilton Company

Hamilton Company delivers global innovations that contribute to positive change. For over 70 years, Hamilton has partnered with customers to provide technologies, engineering expertise and reliable solutions that accelerate advancements in research, development and industrial processes. Hamilton Company facilitates innovations for a healthier, more sustainable future through collaboration and effective solutions. Learn more at .

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a pioneering technology company specializing in interactive 3D product demonstrations and customer engagement applications. Kaon's Demo360+ platform integrates immersive storytelling to revolutionize how businesses connect with their customers, delivering measurable ROI and enhanced customer experiences. Learn more at .

