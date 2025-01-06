Beatbot To Introduce The Amphibious Roboturtle And Shore Self-Docking & Charging Station At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Robotic Turtle embodies our vision of leveraging Beatbot's leading to address critical ecological challenges on a global scale," said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. "It is a partner to help safeguard communities and preserve the safest water levels for all creatures. This unique robot serves the planet for good alongside conservationists, scientists, and emergency responders."

A Robot to Preserve and Protect

The Amphibious RoboTurtle includes advancements to support water management and endangered species monitoring, including key features:



Embodied Intelligence Technology: With its adaptive perception system and flexible mobility, it can sense its surroundings in real time and respond accurately, efficiently completing tasks.

Advanced Buoyancy System: Seamless navigation between land and water, tackling rugged terrains and deep aquatic environments. The advanced buoyancy system allows the robot to navigate dynamic conditions, including currents, rugged terrain, and sensitive ecosystems.

Bionic Multi-Jointed Limbs: Mimics natural turtle movements for precise and non-invasive exploration of delicate ecosystems. This design minimizes disruption to surrounding ecosystems.

High-Efficiency Solar Panels: Eco-friendly power ensures continuous, autonomous operation with minimal carbon footprint. AI-Powered Cameras: The intelligent automated tracking system detects surrounding environments, giving researchers and water managers the most detailed view of biometric conditions.

The Amphibious RoboTurtle is designed to track and alert users to critical conditions such as oil spills, disaster damage, and the presence of endangered species. It provides a sustainable and cost-effective solution for environmental monitoring through early detection. The Amphibious RoboTurtle also reduces reliance on heavy resources, accelerates data collection, and streamlines operations for government agencies, NGOs, and researchers.

The Shore Self-Docking & Charging Station: Hands-Free Pool Maintenance

Beatbot's shore self-docking and charging technology revolutionizes pool care by automating both cleaning and charging. After each cycle or with a simple tap on the app, the robot returns to its docking station, self-docks, and recharges-ensuring it's always ready for the next session.

The system uses wireless magnetic charging to transfer power safely and reliably, eliminating exposed ports and reducing the risk of water damage. The robot navigates precisely, guided by advanced multi-sensor fusion, achieving accurate docking in any pool environment. An innovative base station with a motorized ramp ensures smooth transitions between the pool and the dock while charging outside the pool makes maintenance quick and easy. Beatbot is excited to integrate this advanced technology into future iterations of the AquaSense line.

"Beatbot users deeply cherish life and pursue quality to the utmost degree. They are pioneers at the forefront of embracing new technologies and consistently provide valuable ideas that inspire Beatbot to continuously introduce groundbreaking innovations, step by step shaping the future of smart pool care and even broader aquatic health." said York

Guo, CMO of Beatbot. "We are profoundly grateful for their trust and contributions, which drive us to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

Beatbot's Amphibious RoboTurtle and proprietary self-docking and recharging technology redefine pool care and ecological research, confirming the brand's dedication to smart, sustainable robotics. Explore the innovation at CES 2025 at Booth 52368 from January 7-10, 2025.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 206 patents (granted and under application), including 115 patents for inventions.

