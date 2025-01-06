Tribunal Established By Sheikh Hasina Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Bangladesh PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Jan 6 (IANS) A special tribunal in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, has ordered an arrest warrant for former Prime Hasina and 11 other people over incidents of enforced disappearances.

The two-member International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh (ICT-BD), led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the warrant on Monday in Dhaka.

Ironically, the tribunal was established by the led by Sheikh Hasina under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act to provide for the detection, prosecution and punishment of persons responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes under International Law committed by the Pakistani Army, with the help of their local collaborators, in the territory of Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War.

Hasina's former Defence Advisor, Major General (retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, Benazir Ahmed, are among the other suspects.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told journalists that they have applied for arrest warrants for a total of 12 people in a case of enforced disappearances.

"Among them, dismissed Major General Ziaul Ahsan has been ordered to be produced as he is behind the bar. Warrants have been issued for 11 more people," he said.

According to the prosecutor, the next hearing in the case has been fixed for February 12, Xinhua news agency reported.

A leading voice in the struggle to restore democracy in the country, Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had to flee the country in an ignominious manner and seek refuge in India on August 5, earlier this year.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi to send back Hasina to Dhaka from India.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that they have received the request for extradition of the ousted former Bangladeshi Prime Minister from Dhaka.

With Bangladesh witnessing a surge in extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence, and provocations, especially against the Hindu community, since the formation of an interim government under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, Hasina has strongly condemned the "tortures" inflicted on common people, especially minorities, over the past few months.

"A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately," said the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) President after the arrest and jailing of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote who is also associated with Iskcon Bangladesh.

"A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and houses of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized and looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured," Hasina stated.

"After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of the law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest against these anarchist activities," she had added.