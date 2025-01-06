City Hall of Rio de Janeiro forms committee to brace for BRICS Summit in July

(MENAFN) The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro has established a new committee to manage all activities and projects related to Brazil’s presidency of the BRICS group this year, including organizing the BRICS Summit in July, as reported by state-run Agencia Brasil on Thursday. The newly formed Rio BRICS Committee will oversee the coordination of various initiatives, ensuring that relevant projects and events organized by public entities, international organizations, and non-profit associations are included in the BRICS Rio Calendar.



The committee will also be responsible for providing institutional and financial support to these initiatives, with the aim of promoting Brazil’s leadership within the BRICS group. Over 100 official meetings are scheduled to take place between February and July, although all will be held in Brasilia. As of now, the BRICS Summit in July remains the only event confirmed to be held in Rio de Janeiro.



The formation of the committee underscores Rio's strategic importance as a key location for international diplomacy. According to the Official Gazette of the Rio municipality, the BRICS Summit will help position Rio as Brazil’s central hub for major international events, further boosting the city's diplomatic profile.



By hosting the summit, Rio de Janeiro will play a significant role in advancing Brazil’s international relations and strengthening its position within the BRICS bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit is expected to attract attention from global leaders and organizations, bringing increased visibility to the city.

