Ashcor And Consumers Energy Announce Coal Ash Remediation At J.H. Campbell Power Plant

First-of-its-kind environmental project for Michigan will turn stored ash into cement substitute

CALGARY, AB and WEST OLIVE, Mich., January 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ashcor USA Inc., a subsidiary of Ashcor Technologies Ltd. and a division of ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y), and Michigan-based Consumers are excited to announce an agreement to extract and repurpose millions of tons of impounded ash from the soon to be retired J.H. Campbell Generating Complex.

"We're doing the right thing as we make a just transition away from coal as a source for electricity and that includes fulfilling our environmental responsibilities at the Campbell Generating Complex," said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations for Consumers Energy. "While our focus today is on meeting power needs in a more environmentally sustainable way, we are also committed to removing 60 years of ash deposits that will be beneficially repurposed."



Ashcor's patented Reclaimed Ash Management (RAMTM) technology will transform stored coal ash at the power facility into a high-grade cement replacement material for use in concrete manufacturing. Since global cement manufacturing is responsible for about 8 percent of the world's total CO2 emissions, the repurposing of coal ash has environmental benefits.

"We're very pleased that we will be able to reclaim ash from the Campbell Generating Complex, transforming it into a high-quality supplementary cement replacement material," said John Tiberi, President, Ashcor. "Ultimately, this manufactured ash can substitute up to 30 percent of traditional, carbon-intensive portland cement, making it a more sustainable solution for countless construction projects and concrete applications. This will be our third RAM facility, and we are eager to incorporate our operational expertise into a state-of-the-art design, tailored to J.H. Campbell's site and the market demands of the Great Lakes area."

Capable of generating nearly 1,500 megawatts of electricity, the Campbell complex

― located on a 2,000-acre site in Port Sheldon Township near Holland,

Mich.

― began serving

Consumers Energy customers in the 1960s. Retiring the complex's three units in May 2025 is part of the company's Clean Energy Plan to meet Michigan's energy needs in the coming decades.

Once Ashcor completes construction of the RAMTM facility, removal and processing of the ash will begin. Operations are planned to begin on or before Jan.

1, 2027 and the operational life of the project is expected to be about two decades. The RAMTM technology is capable of processing harvested comingled bottom ash and fly ash and transforming it into a product that meets technical specifications. There is a significant level of interest in the project, and both companies are keen to provide a high-quality product for customers.

This project represents Ashcor's first foray into coal ash harvesting and beneficiation in the United States. The inaugural U.S. venture underscores the company's ambitious growth strategy and commitment to expanding its presence in this key market. By leveraging its proven expertise and innovative technologies, Ashcor is setting the stage to deliver high-quality, sustainable solutions to a broader audience of utility companies and meet the growing demand for reclaimed, high-performance materials across the construction and industrial sectors. Ashcor aims to build a strong presence in the U.S., replicating its success in Canada while tailoring its approach to meet the unique needs and priorities of its American partners.



About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.



About ATCO

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $26

billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and alternative fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at .

