UN Secretary-General calls for critical review of Cyprus issue resolution

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated it is crucizl to take "a critical look at the way forward" in resolving the Cyprus problem.



"It is also important, at this stage and after the findings of my Personal Envoy, to have a critical look at the way forward through an informal broader meeting with the two sides and the guarantor powers," Guterres declared in a statement on his duty of Good Offices in Cyprus, Anadolu reads.



"I call upon all relevant stakeholders to earnestly consider how to ensure that this next engagement, which has raised hope among Cypriots that a mutually acceptable way forward is still possible, is open and constructive," he announced.



The statement explains improvements from June 13 to Dec. 11, 2024, and formally states that the term of office of UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy on Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar inked in July 2024.



The statement stated notwithstanding the efforts by Cuellar, "no common ground had been found" among the leaders of Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) and Greek Cypriot Administration on the way forward on the Cyprus problem.



