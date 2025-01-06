Meal Kit Delivery Market Report 2025-2030: Growing Number Of Nuclear Families In Asia-Pacific Bodes Well For The Burgeoning $45+ Billion Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meal Kit Delivery (2024 Edition): Analysis By Offering Type (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat), By Demography, Sales (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meal Kit Delivery market showcased growth at a CAGR of 28.34% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 18.14 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 45.12 Billion in 2030.

According to industry association more than 28 million users subscribed for meal kit delivery service, many meal kit companies operate on a subscription basis, where customers sign up for regular deliveries of meal kits. Subscribers typically receive a box with ingredients and recipes on a weekly or monthly basis.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people acquired food, including increased use of meal-kit delivery services, according to a research conduct by National Library of Medicine between July 2020 and September 2020, to describe new users of meal-kit services during the pandemic and explore associations between new use of meal-kits and dietary behaviors. Nearly all new meal-kit users were under the age of 55 years (92.5%), lived in urban areas (90.1%), and reported having children in their households (82%).

Lockdowns, social distancing measures, and restaurant closures during the pandemic led to a surge in demand for at-home dining options. Also, the pandemic accelerated the growth of e-commerce across various industries, including meal kit delivery. Consumers became more comfortable with online ordering, and meal kit companies capitalized on this trend by offering user-friendly websites and mobile apps for ordering and customization.

Cook and eat meal kits offer a high degree of customization. Customers can adjust ingredient quantities, add personal touches, and experiment with flavors, giving them creative control over their meals. This factor appeals to individuals who want to tailor their dishes to their unique taste preferences and dietary restrictions.

Generation Z is characterized by its familiarity with digital technology and online platforms. Meal kit providers leverage online ordering, user-friendly mobile apps, and digital marketing strategies, making it easier for tech-savvy consumers to discover, order, and manage their meal kit subscriptions.

Meal kit delivery services have capitalized on the convenience and efficiency that technology and e-commerce platforms offer. According to industry associations more than 28 million individuals have subscribed to meal kit delivery services. E-commerce platforms have made it easy for consumers to browse meal kit options, place orders, and set up subscriptions for regular deliveries.

The growing number of nuclear families in the Asia-Pacific region represents a ripe market for meal kit delivery companies. These families are seeking convenient, customizable, and time-saving meal solutions that align with their busy lifestyles and diverse preferences. By tailoring their offerings to cater to the unique needs of nuclear families, meal kit providers can tap into this expanding demographic and establish themselves as valued partners in family meal planning.

HelloFresh

Blue Apron Holdings

Marley Spoon

Gobble

Daily Harvest

Sunbasket

Fresh N Lean

Home Chef

Hungryroot Purple Carrot

Growing number of nuclear families in Asia Pacific Increasing number of diseases increased by sedentary lifestyle

