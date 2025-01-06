Pancreatic Cancer Market Set For Rapid Growth: Opportunities For Pharma Companies With Emerging Therapies By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies like AstraZeneca, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, and others are advancing Pancreatic Cancer treatments, focusing on improving symptoms and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Pancreatic Cancer Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Pancreatic Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Pancreatic Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of pancreatic cancer, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Pancreatic Cancer symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Pancreatic Cancer alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Pancreatic Cancer treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Pancreatic Cancer.

Some of the key insights of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report:

. According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2023, the United States accounted for around 35% of the total incident cases of pancreatic cancer.

. Stage-specific incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the US in 2023 were highest for distant stages (50%), followed by regional and localized stages.

. The key mutations involved in pancreatic cancer include KRAS2, TP53, SMAD4/DPC4, BRCA1/2, MSI-H/dMMR, and NTRK, with KRAS2 and TP53 accounting for the highest number of incident cases in the US in 2023.

. Among the approved therapies, LYNPARZA (olaparib) is expected to lead the pancreatic cancer market in the US.

. The United States represented nearly 50% of the total pancreatic cancer market size in the 7MM in 2023.

. By 2034, LYNPARZA (olaparib) is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the 7MM.

. Japan is projected to account for the second-largest market size in the 7MM during the forecast period (2024–2034).

. In October 2024, SONIRE Therapeutics' next-generation High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy for pancreatic cancer was designated as a breakthrough device by the FDA.

. In September 2024, Amplia Therapeutics received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for narmafotinib, a Focal Adhesion Kinase inhibitor aimed at treating advanced pancreatic cancer.

. In January 2024, Alligator Bioscience announced positive results from its OPTIMIZE-1 Phase II study of mitazalimab in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, showing an objective response rate (ORR) of 40.4%.

. Emerging therapies include pamrevlumab, OSE2101, LOAd703, Mitazalimab (ADC-1013), Elraglusib (9 ING 41), and others.

. Leading companies in the pancreatic cancer treatment market include AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer originates in the tissues of the pancreas, a vital organ located behind the lower part of the stomach in the abdomen. The pancreas plays a key role in digestion by releasing enzymes and regulating blood sugar through hormone production. Pancreatic cancer develops when malignant cells form in the pancreatic tissues, with the most common type being pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, which starts in the cells lining the ducts that transport digestive enzymes. Both cancerous and noncancerous tumors can develop in the pancreas.

Diagnosing pancreatic cancer typically involves reviewing the patient's medical history, conducting a physical examination, and performing imaging tests such as CT scans, MRIs, or endoscopic ultrasounds. To confirm the presence of cancer, biopsy procedures like fine needle aspiration (FNA) or surgical biopsy are utilized. Additional diagnostic tools, including blood tests and PET scans, may be employed to determine the extent of cancer and inform treatment planning.

The pancreatic cancer report offers comprehensive insights into the disease, covering its pathophysiology, diagnostic strategies, and a detailed treatment algorithm. It also includes a real-world perspective on a patient's journey, highlighting the timeline from the initial symptoms and diagnosis to the complete treatment process.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pancreatic Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM

. Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM

. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Pancreatic Cancer drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Pancreatic Cancer treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Pancreatic Cancer drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Pancreatic Cancer pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Pancreatic Cancer treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Pancreatic Cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

The pancreatic cancer market is poised for significant growth over the forecast period (2024–2034), driven by rising incidence rates, advancements in early diagnosis, and the development of novel therapies. Key players, including Alligator Bioscience and Actuate Therapeutics, are actively advancing their lead candidates through various stages of clinical development, focusing on innovative treatments for pancreatic cancer.

In 2023, the United States held nearly 50% of the total market share among the 7MM, reflecting its dominance in the sector. Japan is projected to remain the second-largest market within the 7MM, underscoring its robust healthcare infrastructure and commitment to advancing cancer treatments. Notably, LYNPARZA (olaparib) is anticipated to secure a prominent market share by 2034, solidifying its role as a key therapeutic option. As new and more effective therapies emerge, coupled with improved diagnostic capabilities, the market size of pancreatic cancer is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers

. Innovations in diagnostic technologies, including imaging techniques like PET scans and biomarker-based blood tests, are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of pancreatic cancer, which is critical for improving treatment outcomes.

. The development of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and personalized medicine is expanding treatment options and driving growth in the pancreatic cancer therapeutics market.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Barriers

. Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at advanced stages due to the lack of specific early symptoms and reliable screening tools, limiting the effectiveness of treatments and reducing survival rates.

. The financial burden associated with advanced therapies and prolonged treatment durations can hinder patient access and adoption, particularly in low- and middle-income regions.

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

. Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies: pamrevlumab, OSE2101, LOAd703, Mitazalimab (ADC-1013), Elraglusib (9 ING 41), and others.

. Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer currently marketed, and Pancreatic Cancer emerging therapies

. Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: Pancreatic Cancer market drivers and Pancreatic Cancer market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

