Chile’S Economic Pulse: A Nation Grapples With Pessimism And Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chileans are grappling with a sense of economic unease, with 65% believing their country is worse off than in 2000. This sentiment extends globally, with 59% feeling pessimistic about the world's future over the next 25 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic is viewed as the defining event of the past quarter-century. An overwhelming 80% of respondents identified it as such, far surpassing other global events like the 9/11 attacks (27%) and technological advancements (25%).
In Chile, the same event tops the list at 43%. It is followed by the 2010 earthquake and tsunami (36%) and the social uprising (35%). Looking ahead, Chileans are most concerned about crime.
A significant 35% believe that organized crime will have the most substantial impact on the country over the next 25 years. Immigration (33%) and climate change (28%) also rank high on the list of future challenges.
President Gabriel Boric's approval rating stands at 28%, while his disapproval rate reaches 62%. This highlights the public's dissatisfaction with the current political landscape.
In addition, inflation is the primary economic concern for 34% of Chileans, with 76% expecting the cost of living to rise in 2025. Unemployment is another worry, with 53% anticipating an increase and 60% expressing concern about job stability.
Despite these challenges, there are signs of progress. Twenty-two percent of Chileans believe the country is moving forward, a 3-point increase from 2023 and a 9-point jump from 2022.
Personal and family economic evaluations have shown a slight improvement. In 2024, 50% reported positive assessments, reflecting a 4-point increase from the previous year.
