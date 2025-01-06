Afghan authorities report seizure of over 800K stimulant tablets, 32 kg ICE

(MENAFN) Afghan authorities reported a significant drug seizure in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province, where they confiscated a total of 811,900 stimulant tablets and 32 kilograms of methamphetamine, also known as ICE. The operation was carried out by the counter-narcotics division under the of Interior, which provided details about the successful raid in a statement released yesterday.



The operation began after the authorities received a tip-off that led counter-narcotic to Zaranj, the provincial capital of Nimroz. The police discovered the stimulant tablets in the city, which led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly linked to the illegal drugs. The authorities did not disclose further details about the identity or background of the individual.



In a separate incident on Saturday, law enforcement officers conducted a search of a vehicle in Zaranj city, where they found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine. The police took one suspect into custody in connection with the seizure. The statement did not elaborate on whether the same individual was involved in both cases or if they were separate operations.



These successful seizures highlight ongoing efforts by Afghan authorities to combat the drug trade, a significant issue in the region. While the investigations continue, authorities are working to determine further details surrounding the suspects and the origin of the drugs.

MENAFN06012025000045015839ID1109057663