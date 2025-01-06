Starch-Based Packaging Market Set To Grow At 6.4% CAGR, Reaching USD 13,416.0 Million By 2033 Future Market Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Starch-based Packaging Market

Regional Analysis of Starch-based Packaging Market

Europe led the starch-based packaging with a 35.9% share in 2022, driven by European Union policies promoting sustainable material and increasing demand.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The starch-based packaging market is witnessing impressive growth, with the market size projected to be valued at USD 7,214.5 million in 2023. This figure is expected to rise to an estimated USD 13,416.0 million by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.As the global focus on sustainability intensifies, starch-based packaging has gained significant traction as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic packaging. With mounting awareness about the detrimental environmental effects of plastic waste, many companies are shifting towards starch-based packaging as a sustainable and responsible solution.Derived from renewable resources such as corn, potatoes, and cassava, starch-based packaging offers a biodegradable and compostable alternative to traditional plastic materials. Unlike plastic, which can take hundreds of years to degrade, starch-based packaging breaks down quickly, significantly reducing plastic waste in landfills and oceans.Discover Growth Opportunities in the Market – Get Your Sample Report NowOne of the key advantages of starch-based packaging is its versatility. It can be used to create various types of packaging materials, including food packaging, shopping bags, and shipping materials. The ability to tailor it to meet specific product requirements makes it an ideal choice for businesses seeking sustainable, customized packaging options.Exploring the Prominent Drivers Behind the Surge in Starch-Based Packaging1. Sustainability and Eco-friendliness: With increasing consumer awareness about environmental issues, starch-based packaging, made from renewable resources, offers a biodegradable alternative to plastic. This drives demand for eco-friendly solutions that align with sustainability goals.2. Government Regulations and Bans on Plastic: Many governments are imposing stricter regulations on single-use plastics and promoting the adoption of biodegradable packaging. Starch-based packaging, being compostable, presents a viable solution, driving its market growth.3. Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging in the Food and Beverage Industry: The food and beverage sector is a major driver of starch-based packaging due to its ability to meet the demand for eco-friendly and functional packaging materials that are safe for food contact.4. Consumer Preference for Green Packaging Solutions: With an increasing focus on green consumerism, end-users prefer packaging materials that are biodegradable and non-toxic. Starch-based packaging meets these demands, boosting its popularity among both businesses and consumers.5. Innovation in Product Development: Advances in starch-based polymers and blends are leading to the development of more durable and versatile packaging options, expanding the range of applications and increasing the adoption of starch-based materials in various industries.Regional Insights into the Starch-based Packaging MarketEurope leads the global starch-based packaging market, accounting for a 35.9% market share in 2022, driven by supportive EU policies promoting sustainable materials.The United States held a significant 27.1% market share in 2022, supported by government initiatives to encourage biodegradable and compostable packaging.China is emerging as a key market due to strict government regulations and the rapid growth of the food and beverage industry, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of packaged goods in China, fuelled by its large population and expanding economy, further drives demand for starch-based packaging.The competitive landscape of the starch-based packaging market is diverse, with a number of key players and small companies operating in it.Some of the market's prominent companies are Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Plantic Technologies, Inc., Novamont S.p.A., and NatureWorks LLC. These companies are involved in the creation, production, and distribution of starch-based packaging solutions. They have a strong market presence in a variety of regions around the world. They are also spending in R&D to increase the quality and performance of their products while remaining competitive in the market.In addition to these huge businesses, there are also small companies dedicated to developing unique and niche starch-based packaging solutions. These businesses frequently operate in certain locations or markets, and they may specialize in certain sorts of products or applications.Get the Complete Story-Read More About Our Latest Report!Key Segments Covered in the Starch-based Packaging Market ReportBy Packaging Format:.Tableware.Films and Wraps.Pouches and Bags.Bottles and Cups.Boxes and Cartons.OthersBy Material:.Thermoplastic Starch (TPS).Starch BlendsBy End-Use:.Food.Beverage.Pharmaceutical.Consumer Goods.OthersBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ).Japan.The Middle East & Africa (MEA)Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The global starch-based bioplastics packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 15.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7%.The sustainable packaging market is projected to achieve a value of USD 285.3 billion in 2024. The demand for sustainable packaging solutions is likely to increase at a robust CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.