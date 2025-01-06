German purchases 60.8 tons of Uranium from Russia which is 70 percent over previous year purchasing

(MENAFN) Germany significantly rose its uranium bring in from Russia in 2024, entering 60.8 tons, a 70 percent jump from last year, in line with a recent statement from Der Spiegel shared on Friday.



The results are based on information from Lower Saxony’s Ministry for Environment, and Climate Protection.



The uranium is being transformed at the Advanced Nuclear Fuels facility in Lingen, which functoins under French ownership via Framatome, a division of power giant EDF. The plant is preparing to manufacture specialized nuclear cells for the Soviet-designed WWER reactors that are still operational in Eastern Europe. These power stations have traditionally relied on Russian-made fuel cells.



The German government stated that uranium brought in from Russia are not subject to any of the EU's restrictions placed on Moscow.



“There is currently no European Union import or export embargo against Russia for nuclear fuel for peaceful use,” the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection stated.



MENAFN06012025000045016953ID1109057598