Tomtom And Esri Partner To Deliver Advanced Location Analytics

Esri adds TomTom's maps and traffic data into its display, geocoding, routing, and spatial analysis products globally. Through the partnership, Esri's customers will benefit from TomTom's capabilities natively within their ArcGIS applications.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ), the location specialist, today announced a partnership with Esri, the leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, to integrate its global map and traffic data into ArcGIS's comprehensive geospatial platform.

Through this collaboration, TomTom's maps and traffic data will provide businesses and governments with location-intelligent insights for a wide range of needs, from maintaining vital infrastructure to studying traffic flows and optimizing retail site selection.

Esri is a global leader in helping organizations unleash the power of data by blending geographic information and analytics. Its cutting-edge mapping and spatial analysis applications enable efficient data collection, management, and analysis. Esri's software is used by over 650,000 organizations, including national and local governments, educational and non-profit institutions, and companies across all industries.

“We're proud to be a trusted partner for Esri and provide our high-quality, easily integrable, and future-proof maps and traffic data,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom.“Building on our joint interest to collaboratively advance location technology, we are now combining what we do best to help businesses and governments address their challenges with location-informed insights.”

The partnership between Esri and TomTom builds on a shared mission to develop location technology of the highest quality to drive innovation. In February 2023, Esri joined the Overture Maps Foundation, a collaboration founded by Amazon Web Services, Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom. Its members collaborate on promoting a location data standard, fostering a data-sharing ecosystem that enhances and enriches maps, location technology applications, and location-based insights.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

