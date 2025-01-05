HKVAX And Victory Securities Form Strategic Partnership To Advance Virtual Asset Services In Hong Kong Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2025 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX), a virtual asset trading licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and Victory Securities (8540), a licensed services provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem.



This collaboration aims to explore opportunities in virtual asset brokerage and distribution, combining HKVAX's robust infrastructure and virtual asset capabilities with Victory Securities' comprehensive financial services platform and established institutional relationships. Together, the two parties will explore opportunities in RWA and tokenization and build a robust ecosystem with the primary goal of increasing opportunities for virtual asset distribution. It will also provide investors with access to high quality, efficiently managed tokenization assets.



"This strategic partnership with Victory Securities represents a significant step forward in our mission to advance Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem," said Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX. "By combining our technological expertise with Victory Securities' deep understanding of traditional financial markets and strong institutional relationships, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative, compliant virtual asset services that meet the sophisticated needs of today's investors."



"Our collaboration with Victory Securities comes at a pivotal time in Hong Kong's development as a virtual asset hub," said Sam Fok, Co-Founder and COO of HKVAX. "We will work to bridge the gap between traditional finance and virtual assets, creating a more integrated and accessible financial ecosystem for our clients while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."



Victory Securities, with over five decades of market presence, brings extensive expertise in regulated financial activities and a deep understanding of institutional client needs. This collaboration with HKVAX demonstrates both companies' commitment to fostering innovation within Hong Kong's regulated virtual asset space.



'Victory Securities is committed to becoming a diversified virtual asset trading platform. This partnership is expected to provide the joint licensed exchanges with unique virtual asset investment opportunities in the market, further drive market development and maintain competitiveness in the global virtual asset market.' said Kennix Chan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Victory Securities.



The partnership represents a significant step in Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem, combining established financial expertise with virtual asset capabilities. Both companies look forward to collaborating on innovative solutions that will benefit investors and contribute to the sustainable growth of Hong Kong's virtual asset market.







