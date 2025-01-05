Pakistan, UAE Express Commitment To Deepen Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and UAE on Sunday expressed their shared commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties during a meeting between Prime of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a press release by PM office, during the meeting in Pakistan's eastern Rahim Yar Khan city, both leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the of mutual interests on the global stage.

PM Sharif praised the UAE's visionary leadership and its role as a key partner for Pakistan in development and investment.

He underscored Pakistan's readiness to expand cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, trade, infrastructure and skill development. The visiting President highlighted the UAE's keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors.

He expressed admiration for the manner in which Pakistan's economy has stabilized and is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He emphasized that this renewed economic vigor has created prospects for enhanced bilateral investment and collaboration.

He also reiterated the UAE's commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people connections and shared prosperity.

PM Sharif extended his gratitude to the President for the UAE's unwavering support during critical times, particularly in humanitarian assistance and development aid.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to peace and progress in the region, vowing to work closely on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to foster greater cooperation, particularly in priority sectors, ensuring a brighter future for both nations, the release added. (end)









