Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff From Melbourne Airport After Two Tyres Burst On Runway, Passengers Evacuated

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Etihad flight carrying nearly 300 aborted takeoff on Sunday after two tyres burst on the runway. Authorities at Melbourne airport were subsequently rushed onto the tarmac to apply protective foam to the landing gear and evacuate the passengers. Visuals also showed the Abu Dhabi-bound 787 jet surrounded by fire trucks as part of precautionary measures.

“Etihad Airways flight EY461 from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi experienced a rejected take-off on January 5. The flight crew decided to halt the take-off for technical reasons. The aircraft was safely brought to a stop on the runway and emergency services attended as a precaution,” Mirror UK quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

The incident however led to arrival and departure delays as the airport runway was closed. An spokesperson told the publication that all arrivals and departures were now taking place through a single runway while repairs were carried out.

Authorities said they had been unable to tow the aircraft away from the runway due to the damage to its tyres.

“All passengers have disembarked the aircraft and have been bussed to the terminal. We continue to have one runway available for operations, which will be used for all arrivals and departures. Disruptions to other flights have been minimal,” the airport official added.

The incident comes mere days after another Boeing jet - carrying 181 passengers from Thailand to South Korea - went up in flames while attempting to land. Only two crew members had survived as the Jeju Air flight made a belly landing before slamming into a concrete barrier at the end of the airport runway.

The exact cause of the Boeing 737-800 crash remains unknown. Investigators have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier as possible issues. The pilot warned of a bird strike before pulling out of a first landing, and then crashing on a second attempt when the landing gear did not emerge.

(With inputs from agencies)