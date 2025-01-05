Rallies For, Against Yoon's Impeachment Take Place For 3Rd Day Near Presidential Residence
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Tens of thousands of people gathered near the presidential
residence Sunday to rally for or against the detention of President
Yoon Suk Yeol for a third consecutive day, with just a day left for
investigators to execute a warrant to formally detain Yoon,
Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials
(CIO), handling the probe on Yoon's short-lived martial law
imposition, has only until the end of Monday to execute the
warrant, based on which it can either decide to file a court
warrant for Yoon's formal arrest or release him.
On Sunday, protesters calling for Yoon's detention staged a
rally near the presidential residence for a third day and vowed to
extend the rally for another day.
Around 400 meters away, near Hangangjin subway station, Yoon's
supporters also held a rally calling for invalidating the motion to
impeach Yoon and his immediate return to office.
No clashes occurred, with police installing fences and
mobilizing buses to keep the two groups of protesters apart.
On Friday, the CIO unsuccessfully attempted to execute the court
warrant for Yoon's detention, engaging in a standoff with the
Presidential Security Service that ended after six hours as the CIO
decided to withdraw its officials, citing safety concerns.
Investigators were reportedly expected to make another attempt
Monday to carry out the court warrants to detain the impeached
president and search his residence.
The CIO was also reportedly considering refiling the detention
warrant to extend its validity, or file a new warrant to pursue
Yoon's formal arrest.
Yoon has not complied with the investigation, arguing the CIO
lacks legal authority to investigate the case.
MENAFN05012025000195011045ID1109056933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.