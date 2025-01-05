(MENAFN- Robotics & News) The evolution of the industrial robotic arm and how humanoids might make them go extinct

January 5, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Industrial robotic arms have been a cornerstone of since their inception in the mid-20th century.

From the earliest iterations like the Unimate to today's sensor-packed collaborative robots, these mechanical arms have transformed industries, defined automation, and become a symbol of industrial efficiency.

But as humanoid robots emerge as a potential competitor, the future of robotic arms is more uncertain than ever. This article delves into their evolution, market growth, and the challenges they face in maintaining their dominance.

1950s to 1960s: The birth of the robotic arm

The industrial robotic arm's journey began in the 1950s with the invention of the Unimate by George Devol and Joseph Engelberger.

Installed at a General Motors assembly line in 1961, the Unimate was designed to perform repetitive and hazardous tasks, such as die casting and welding, which were dangerous for human workers. This innovation marked the birth of the automation age in manufacturing.

While the technology was rudimentary by today's standards, its programmable nature was revolutionary, laying the groundwork for the rapid advancements that followed.

By the late 1960s, industrial robotic arms had started to gain traction across the automotive sector, where the demand for consistent and scalable production was critical.

1970s to 1980s: The rise of precision and automation

The 1970s saw significant improvements in robotic arm technology. Companies like Fanuc and Kuka emerged as leaders, producing robots with higher precision and better reliability. Advances in materials and control systems allowed these machines to handle more delicate tasks, such as assembly and painting.

The 1980s ushered in the era of computer numerical control (CNC), enabling robotic arms to integrate seamlessly with computerized production lines. Vision systems also began to make an appearance, allowing robots to“see” and adapt to their environments.

These innovations expanded the application range of robotic arms beyond heavy industries to include electronics and consumer goods manufacturing.

1990s to 2010s: Automation becomes ubiquitous

During the 1990s, industrial robotic arms became more versatile, with increasing adoption across sectors like pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and food production. The integration of advanced sensors and real-time control systems made these robots safer and more efficient.

By the 2010s, collaborative robots (or cobots) entered the scene. Companies like Universal Robots pioneered cobots that could work safely alongside humans without extensive safety barriers.

These robots featured force-limiting sensors, which allowed them to stop immediately if they came into contact with a human. The advent of cobots not only made automation accessible to smaller businesses but also changed the perception of robots as inherently hazardous.

2020s: The era of intelligence and collaboration

The past five years have seen an explosion in the capabilities of robotic arms. Collaborative robots now dominate the market, and even traditional industrial arms are incorporating features inspired by cobots to enhance safety and usability.

Advanced machine learning algorithms have enabled robotic arms to perform complex tasks with greater autonomy and precision, such as quality inspection, material handling, and assembly of intricate components.

However, not all robotic arms are designed to collaborate with humans. Heavy-duty robots used for welding, palletizing, or lifting large components remain isolated from workers due to their size and power.

These robots are indispensable for tasks involving heavy payloads or extreme precision but require stringent safety measures to ensure workplace safety.

Market growth over the decades

The market for industrial robotic arms has grown exponentially since the 1950s. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the number of industrial robots in operation worldwide surpassed 3.5 million in 2022, compared to just a few hundred in the 1960s.

And, of course, there would have been countless millions of robots that reached the end of their useful life and were disposed of through those decades.

This growth has been driven by rising labor costs, the need for increased productivity, and advancements in technology.

Asia, particularly China, has emerged as the largest market, with industries in the region accounting for over 50 percent of global robot installations. Europe and North America follow, with significant investments in automation across automotive, electronics, and logistics sectors.

The future of industrial robotic arms

Looking ahead, industrial robotic arms are likely to become even more intelligent, adaptive, and efficient. Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision are expected to enable robots to learn new tasks without extensive reprogramming.

Modular designs could make it easier to customize robots for specific applications, while advancements in materials could reduce their size and weight.

Sustainability will also play a crucial role. Manufacturers are increasingly looking for energy-efficient robots that can minimize environmental impact.

Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) will allow for predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring, further improving operational efficiency.

The challenge of humanoids

Despite these advancements, industrial robotic arms face growing competition from humanoid robots. Companies like Tesla, Figure AI, and Boston Dynamics are developing humanoids capable of performing tasks traditionally reserved for robotic arms, such as welding, assembly, and inspection.

Humanoids offer several advantages:



Adaptability : Their human-like form allows them to operate in environments designed for human workers, reducing the need for custom infrastructure.

Dexterity : Humanoids can perform tasks requiring fine motor skills and access tight spaces that are challenging for traditional robotic arms. Cost-effectiveness : While humanoid robots are currently expensive, advancements in mass production could make them a more affordable option in the long term.

However, industrial robotic arms still have a significant edge in terms of precision, speed, and reliability for specific tasks. The coexistence of these technologies may lead to a hybrid workforce, where humanoids and robotic arms complement each other.

The industrial robotic arm has come a long way from its humble beginnings with the Unimate. Over the decades, these machines have evolved into indispensable tools for modern manufacturing. However, as humanoid robots emerge as a viable alternative, the industry faces a pivotal moment.

The future of automation will likely be defined by a balance between specialised robotic arms and versatile humanoids, with each finding its niche. For now, robotic arms remain a dominant force, but the coming decades may redefine their role in the ever-changing landscape of industrial automation.