PM Meets Syrian High-Level Delegation Assures Qatar's Steadfast Support

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with a high-level Syrian delegation currently visiting Qatar. The delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Syrian administration Asaad al-Shaibani, Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra and Head of the Intelligence Service Anas Khattab.

Talks during the meeting dealt with bilateral co-operation and ways to bolster them. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria, with a focus on enhancing Qatari humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people. The discussions extended to a range of issues of mutual concern.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, emphasising the importance of fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for a dignified life and the establishment of a state governed by institutions and the rule of law.

