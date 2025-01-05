Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Allu Arjun Movie Still Minting Money After A Month, Earns ₹6.15 Crore On Sunday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 32: Allu Arjun starrer continues its power-packed performance at the box office even after completing one month mark on the big screen. Delivering robust numbers and breaking records, the action -thriller is on aggressive rampage to emerge as the biggest grosser of Indian cinema.

Currently, it is the second highest grosser of Indian cinema and the closest contender to Aamir Khan's Dangal. To shatter biggest grosser record, it needs to cross ₹2070 crore mark.

| Pushpa 2 BO Day 31: Will the film also inaugurate ₹800 crore club in Hindi?

A day after witnessing a whopping 46.67% rise in its earnings, Sukumar directorial movie collected ₹6.15 crore net on Sunday at 7:20 pm, according to early estimates of film industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the movie has netted a total of ₹1205.15 crore at the domestic box office.

Considering its performance at the worldwide box office, the action thriller did a business of ₹268.50 crore gross in the overseas market and grossed ₹1429.50 crore in the domestic market until Day 31, taking global collection to ₹1698 crore gross. However, Mythri Movie Makers announced that Pushpa 2 The Rule surpassed ₹1,700 crore mark on December 26, claiming that it is the fastest movie to achieve this feat.

| Allu Arjun appears before court following bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case | Watch

Made on a budget of ₹400-500 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule minted huge sums from its Hindi version. The Tollywood blockbuster with pan-India approach, achieved this feat despite many new releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John. Notably, Pushpa 2 Hindi version is a major hit even among its Bollywood competitors. On Saturday, Hindi version collected ₹4.4 crore net.

It emerged as the top-grossing Hindi film in India. Mythri Movie Makers announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi version entered ₹800 crore club on 30th day. The post on Instagram states,“Pushpa2 TheRule has a RECORD BREAKING COLLECTION in Hindi with 806 CRORES NETT in 31 days.”

| Big relief for Allu Arjun: Pushpa 2 actor gets regular bail in stampede case

Alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, star cast of the Tollywood film features renowned actors, including Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in significant roles.