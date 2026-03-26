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Brent Crude Rises as Middle East Conflict Fuels Market Volatility
(MENAFN) Brent crude oil surged toward $104 per barrel on Thursday after falling more than 2% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $92, as the Middle East conflict continued to influence global markets.
Oil prices climbed amid mixed signals from the US and Iran regarding efforts to resolve the crisis, which has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted significant crude production, and raised concerns about a global energy shortage.
The White House affirmed that peace talks are ongoing, but Tehran rejected US proposals and outlined its own conditions, including asserting sovereign control over the critical shipping passage.
BlackRock President Rob Kapito warned earlier this week that markets may be underestimating the risks linked to the conflict. He noted that oil prices could still spike to $150 per barrel, even if an immediate end to the war were declared, because restoring supply chains would take time.
Late Wednesday, US President Donald Trump emphasized that discussions with Tehran are still in progress, stating that officials are eager for an agreement but hesitant to acknowledge it publicly.
Iran’s foreign minister countered on Wednesday, stressing that no negotiations are currently taking place between his country and the US regarding an end to the conflict, despite claims from the White House.
Oil prices climbed amid mixed signals from the US and Iran regarding efforts to resolve the crisis, which has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted significant crude production, and raised concerns about a global energy shortage.
The White House affirmed that peace talks are ongoing, but Tehran rejected US proposals and outlined its own conditions, including asserting sovereign control over the critical shipping passage.
BlackRock President Rob Kapito warned earlier this week that markets may be underestimating the risks linked to the conflict. He noted that oil prices could still spike to $150 per barrel, even if an immediate end to the war were declared, because restoring supply chains would take time.
Late Wednesday, US President Donald Trump emphasized that discussions with Tehran are still in progress, stating that officials are eager for an agreement but hesitant to acknowledge it publicly.
Iran’s foreign minister countered on Wednesday, stressing that no negotiations are currently taking place between his country and the US regarding an end to the conflict, despite claims from the White House.
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