Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With US Pres. On Terrorist Attack Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden on the victims of the terrorist vehicle ramming incident in New Orleans, which killed and injured scores of people.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the injured a speedy recovery. (pickup previous)
aai
