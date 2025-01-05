Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With US Pres. On Terrorist Attack Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden on the of the vehicle ramming incident in New Orleans, which killed and scores of people. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the injured a speedy recovery. (pickup previous) aai

